How do 36,069 Quibdoseños survive with only 7,945 pesos a day?

In Quibdó, 36,069 people are dying on 7,945 pesos a day and 70,929 people are surviving in inhumane conditions on 16,313 pesos a day.

Quibdó is the city with the most monetary poverty and the greatest extreme poverty in Colombia.

The National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane) presented the report on monetary poverty in Colombia in 2022 and Quibdó once again appears as the city with the highest rate in this situation, 62.3%. That means that 70,929 Quibdoseños survive on only 16,313 pesos a day, or 489,409 pesos a month.

Quibdó is followed by Sincelejo, with 49.5%; Riohacha, with 48.8%; Valledupar, with 48.5%; and Florence, with 45.8%.

Regarding extreme poverty, Dane reported that 6.9 million people were in this condition in 2022. In this regard, Quibdó also ranked first as the city with the largest population in this condition. situation, placing the data at 31.7%.

That means that 36,069 Quibdoseños survive on only 7,945 pesos a day, or 238,374 pesos a month.

