Alianza Lima Coach Mauricio Larriera Introduces Three Foals in Duel Against Mannucci

Alianza Lima Coach Mauricio Larriera Adds Three Foals to Squad for Duel Against Mannucci

Alianza Lima’s coach Mauricio Larriera has surprised the blue and white fans by confirming that three young players will be joining the team for their upcoming match against Mannucci in Trujillo. The team will be traveling to the Mansiche Stadium in Trujillo to face Mannucci for date 15 of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, with the game scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. local time.

The goal for Alianza Lima in this match is to secure three points to maintain their position at the top of the standings. However, with several players unavailable due to injuries and other reasons, Larriera has decided to call up three young talents from the club’s youth development system. Enzo Borletti, Bassco Soyer, and Juan Pablo Goicochea have been given the opportunity to make an appearance against the Carlist squad.

The official list of the 20 players who have been called up for the match has been released by Alianza Lima. Larriera hopes that the inclusion of these young players will bring a fresh energy and contribute to the team’s success.

In addition to the three foals, the confirmed starting eleven for Alianza Lima includes Ángelo Campos, Gino Peruzzi, Carlos Zambrano, Yordi Vílchez, Ricardo Lagos, Josepmir Ballón, Jairo Concha, Franco Zanelatto, Gabriel Costa, Aldair Rodríguez, and Hernán Barcos.

Fans can catch the action live as Alianza Lima takes on Mannucci this Sunday, September 24. The match will be broadcasted by GOLPERÚ LIVE and will kick off at 5:15 p.m. local time at the Mansiche Stadium in Trujillo.

This move by Coach Mauricio Larriera to include young players in the lineup shows his confidence in their abilities and desire to continue developing local talent. Alianza Lima fans will surely be eagerly watching to see how these promising foals perform on the field.

