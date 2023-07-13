How do I know if I am reported to risk centers and what to do?

In Colombia there are 3 large credit bureaus: Datacrédito, Cifin or Transunion and Procrédito.

The negative report can lead to the denial of credits, subscriptions to cable or mobile plans for cell phones, credit cards, financing for education, credits for the purchase of a home or vehicle. According to the Datacrédito web portal, they explain that they are a risk center that, as its main purpose, collects all the information reported by sources, that is, banks, financial institutions, cooperatives, telecommunications companies and the real sector, on the payment behavior of the obligations of individuals and companies.

There are doubts about how to know if I am reported in this entity and how to get out of it in case the report is negative. Well, follow the steps below and know your credit status.

Datacrédito: Enter www.midatacrédito.com if you do not have an account, register or log in with your identification number and password. Upon entering you will see your credit history, your financial behavior, your level of indebtedness and the portfolio of financial products. It shows you how many bank accounts you have open and closed and your score level.

Keep in mind that Datacrédito has a free plan that gives you this basic information, but it also offers paid plans that could provide you with more data, if you wish, you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

Other risk centers

Cifin-Transunion: Enter www.trasunion.co in this you must pay a cost, depending on the plan you prefer and it suits what you really need, once you make a decision you must fill out the registration form and validate your identity. At the end of the entire process you will be able to access your credit history information. The temporality of the plans is from 1 month to 12 months, with costs from 16,000 pesos to just over 100,000 pesos.

Procrédito: The consultation in this center is only free in its offices, if you want to make it virtual it costs $9000, following these steps: Enter ww.procreditoenlinea.com, then choose the People option and click enter. Fill out the registration form and validate your identity, complete the payment process and view your credit history.

How do you know if you are up to date with your debt?

To ensure that your debt is fully paid, it is important that you verify this information with the entity that made the negative report to the credit bureau, or that you go directly to consult the report, as explained in the previous point.

I have a negative report from an unknown company, they impersonated my identity, what do I do?

The most important thing is that you file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of personal misrepresentation.

In addition, you must follow the steps indicated by the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC), which is the entity in charge of the Protection of Personal Data:

File the claim with the company where the impersonation occurred.

File an identity theft alert at the risk center where you have the report.

Verify with these centers who have consulted your credit history and inform said companies that you have been a victim of impersonation.

If you do not receive a response in the following 15 business days or you do not agree with it, file the complaint with the SIC by email contactenosic.gov.co or on the website of that entity.

What do I do if I already paid and still continue with the report?

If you canceled your debt within the terms established in the Borrón y Cuenta Nueva Law and the maximum time to eliminate the report (6 months) has passed, and you are still on the ‘delinquent list’, follow these steps:

Previously, consult your credit history and verify directly if the credit bureaus eliminated the negative report. If you definitely continue with the negative report, contact the entity that reported you and make the claim.

If you do not receive a response from said entity within a period of 15 business days, it will be a sign that the request was accepted, as established by the New Era and New Account Law.

If the negative report persists after this working period has expired, you must contact the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce to present your case and receive a prompt solution. If the person who reported you was a bank, you should go to the Financial Superintendency.

Law of ‘clean slate’

According to the Chamber of Representatives of the Congress of the Republic of Colombia: The purpose of this law is to modify the period of the transition regime for the extinction of debts with financial entities that allows the withdrawal of negative data from credit histories.

