How does it sound? Diego Daza published his new composition

Through his social networks, Vallenato music singer Diego Daza showed his followers the new song he wrote, titled ‘I better go’. Initially, he had published it in ‘parts’, however, at the request of Internet users, he uploaded it to his YouTube channel.

“I just composed this my people. Tell me if you like the lyrics”, he wrote in the description of the post. to accompany the video.

By its lyrics, the song is addressed to those loves that ended, and although one tried to recover the relationship, the other person did put an end to it.

“This time you have left me, you have left me alone, in this fight to save what is ours, to give life to what is dying. This time you forgot that this is about two people, it’s that your love doesn’t even show up, it seems a book announcing its end”, says the first verse.

The chorus of the song refers to all the ‘maneuvers’ that one of the people did to try to recover the relationship. But also, she mentions that He accepts the breakup and that he won’t insist anymore.

“Oh me doing everything to make you fall in love, to win you over. I brought you a thousand roses, I did a thousand crazy things to get you back. Spring with your love is over Summer has arrived and I must understand you. The calendar of ours warned that my time has passed and that I should not love you. I better go, I don’t come back, I don’t come back, I don’t come back”.

The second verse the uploaded in another videoafter the first one went up and his followers congratulated him.

“Oh, I know, your silence has already said a thousand words, your silence has already explained everything, and despite everything I keep insisting. So that? if your sun no longer shines brightly, if your moon no longer shines at all and I waiting for a ray of light. Oh me doing everything to make you fall in love, to win you over. I brought you a thousand roses, I did a thousand crazy things to get you back. But I’m not going to beg for love anymore, you’ll have your reason, you’ll see if you come back. If you don’t come back it may be better, they are warnings from God that you don’t suit me“, ends.