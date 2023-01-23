Home News How is the payment of Sundays and extras calculated?
How is the payment of Sundays and extras calculated?

How is the payment of Sundays and extras calculated?

Beyond the increase in income that an employee can receive by adding overtime to their payroll, it is essential for this benefit to fully understand the forms of settlement of this value.

Mainly, take into account article 173 of the Substantive Labor Code, which establishes that the hour of work is worth 75 percent more than in a business day.

It should be noted that, if your contract establishes working Saturdays and Sundays, the Sunday surcharge does not apply, since it is in your normal working day. In the event that a weekly working day is completed, but the worker must extend it on a Sunday or holiday, the surcharge must be 75%.

The Pension and Parafiscal Management Unit (UGPP) published the daily and hourly minimum wage values, in order to facilitate calculations for employers whose workers plan to work additional time.

•Minimum salary for 2023: $1,160,000.

• Transportation aid for 2023: $140,606.

•Daily value from Monday to Saturday: $38,667.

• Stipulated value for proprietary: $67,667.

•Values ​​per hour at minimum wage: $4,833.

•Daytime Extra: $6,042.

•Nighttime extra: $8,458.

•Night surcharge: $1,692.

Time on Sundays and holidays:

-Work hour: $8,458.

-Extra daily: $9,667.

-Nighttime extra: $12,083.

-Night surcharge: $5,317.

In a normal eight-hour day, from Monday to Saturday, the day must be paid at $38,666 under the minimum wage of $1,160,000. If the employee works on a Sunday or a holiday, $67,667 is paid (the usual value plus a surcharge of 75%).

