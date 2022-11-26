Under the epidemic prevention and control, how to ensure the supply of residents’ living materials?

On November 25, a reporter from Chongqing Daily learned from the Municipal Commission of Commerce that the General Office of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters recently issued the “Notice on Further Strengthening the Guarantee of Living Material Supply” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”) to make comprehensive deployments.

Supermarkets, community vegetable stores, convenience stores, etc. “should be opened as much as possible”

In terms of offline supply, the “Notice” requires that supermarkets, community vegetable stores, convenience stores and other offline living material supply places should “should be opened as much as possible” under the premise of taking good epidemic prevention and control measures to ensure that the inventory of living materials is sufficient.

The “Notice” clearly requires that all districts shall not classify the supply places of living materials that are not involved in the epidemic as high-risk areas. If they are temporarily closed due to the epidemic, they must quickly start “quick sealing, quick screening, The “Four Fast” mechanism of fast consumption and quick solution can quickly eliminate risks and quickly resume business.

In terms of online supply, the “Notice” proposes to strengthen the protection of large e-commerce warehouses, front warehouses (grid warehouses), and express delivery stations, and urge major e-commerce platforms and key supermarkets to optimize order release strategies to ensure Purchasing needs. It is necessary to promote key merchants on the platform to open their doors online, and guide offline supermarkets, community vegetable stores, convenience stores and other merchants to rely on the platform, WeChat groups, etc. to receive orders online and deliver offline. Promote the connection between the platform and manufacturers of prepared vegetables, etc., and increase supply by opening special areas or columns, increasing drainage, etc.

The “Notice” proposes to promote centralized collection and distribution, including intensifying efforts to promote standardized supply guarantee packages, giving priority to community group buying, vegetable packages and other standardized procurement, and guiding offline supermarkets, online platforms and other guarantee units to optimize product categories, and increase The design and supply of large vegetable bags provide various types of vegetable bags with different prices and different combinations of vegetables, and the supply is diversified online and offline to meet diverse needs.

Establish “two lists” of personnel information and needs in the sealing and control unit

Residents in closed buildings and communities are prone to concentrated grabbing and blind hoarding of vegetables because they are worried that they will not be able to buy daily necessities.

For this reason, the “Notice” proposes that the community should set up a special service guarantee class to find out the basic situation of the residents in the sealed-off unit through the property, building managers, volunteers, etc., collect purchase needs from the residents, and establish a “two-way plan” for personnel information and needs. list”. It is necessary to connect the demand list with the supply guarantee unit, and guide the supply guarantee unit to deliver the living materials to the temporary supply guarantee point at the gate of the community.

The “two lists” must be dynamically updated, and key personnel such as empty-nest elderly living alone, children in difficulties, pregnant women, and patients with underlying diseases must be tracked “point-to-point” to ensure service guarantees.

The “Notice” requires that each sealing and control unit should specify the corresponding online or offline supply guarantee unit, and adopt various methods such as fixed temporary supply guarantee points, material transfer stations, and mobile supply guarantee vehicles to ensure the supply of living materials.

The “Notice” also clarifies that the community should organize the transfer and entry of living materials in the sealed-off unit in a unified manner. It is necessary to fully mobilize the resources of the industry, building managers, volunteers, etc., and set up material transfer stations, temporary storage areas, and building pick-up points in the community to reduce the spread of the epidemic in an orderly manner and at staggered peaks. Risk, do a good job in the “last meter” of the distribution of living materials.

Guarantee personnel are not restricted by “only going out but not going in” and “only going in and not going out”

The “Notice” clarifies that to ensure the convenience of travel for the guarantee personnel, the restrictive measures such as “only exit but no entry” and “only entry and exit” issued by various districts shall not include the guarantee personnel to ensure that they “should go out as much as possible” .

The supply guarantee personnel in the high-risk area shall be required by the supply guarantee unit, and after the risk assessment by the District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, they will be transferred out in a closed loop. Providers, under the premise of meeting the epidemic prevention requirements, must ensure that they can enter and leave the community with a certificate.

The “Notice” emphasizes that it is necessary to supervise and urge the supply guarantee units to be equipped with sufficient personnel, arrange the supply guarantee personnel to live together as much as possible if conditions permit, and implement “two points and one line” and closed-loop management if it is really difficult.

Minsheng materials transport vehicles are released upon seeing the goods

The “Notice” proposes that all districts should effectively strengthen coordinated prevention and control, strictly prohibit the establishment of checkpoints on major and secondary traffic arterial roads, community roads, etc.

It is necessary to strictly implement convenient passage measures such as the release of vehicles for the transportation of people’s livelihood materials when they see the goods, and the release of empty vehicles on the return journey with the driver and passenger’s guarantee pass to ensure the smooth passage of guarantee vehicles.

The “Notice” also clarifies that Chongqing will strengthen the guarantee and dispatch of urban distribution forces, and equip sufficient distribution trucks and spare vehicles to ensure sufficient transportation capacity for daily necessities.

Oversight and unannounced visits to security work in various districts

How the security situation is, the city will strengthen supervision and inspection. The “Notice” clarifies that all districts should strengthen the linkage between departments, streets and towns, form a work inspection team, and strengthen the inspection and supervision of the work of guaranteeing the supply of living materials and the prevention and control measures of the supply places.

All districts should strengthen the inspection of the quality and price of daily necessities and commodities, strictly investigate and deal with illegal activities such as counterfeiting, collusion to raise prices, and price gouging, so as to effectively maintain market order.

The “Notice” also clarifies that the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters will conduct special inspections on the supply of living materials in various districts by means of open and unannounced visits, and report to areas with poor work, more negative public opinion, and strong public reactions.