How to go about buying a pharmacy

How to go about buying a pharmacy

Inflation, rising interest rates, staff shortages – is it even the right time to take over a pharmacy now? Yes, says Marcus Schniedermeier, regional expert at Treuhand Hannover for purchasing and selling pharmacies in Westphalia-Lippe. Because it is currently a buyer’s market: around a third of the owners will retire in the next 15 years. Sebastian Pohlmann, director of private banking at Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank in Düsseldorf, agreed.

