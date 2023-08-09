How we want to love – ZDFmediathek

The monogamous two-person relationship is no longer the only way to live your love – alternative forms of relationships apart from monogamy are currently on everyone’s lips. From a social point of view, however, non-monogamous forms of relationship are often still taboo. In the production of “How we want to love” I learned that alternative relationship models still have to contend with many prejudices, they are often devalued, and one of the protagonists is even insulted online. I seriously wonder why the love of strangers makes some others so angry and why we still associate the concept of loyalty so closely with sexuality. After all, who hasn’t had the experience of being attracted to someone outside of their relationship? And is that really wrong?

Many people then pursue this feeling in secret – in the form of affairs or infidelities. Everyone knows people who secretly cheat on a regular basis. Appearance is maintained until an infidelity is discovered. Whether you pursue it or not, attraction to people other than your partner is there. Whether an open or polyamorous relationship is right for everyone, I don’t know. But it is certainly not wrong to deal with love. Because how you deal with jealousy, your own behavior in relationships says a lot about yourself – if you want, you can learn a lot from it. And maybe it’s not so wrong to start with yourself to get better at loving.

