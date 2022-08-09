Hua Xuejian presided over a video conference on the city’s epidemic prevention and control and the current key work deployment

Resolutely prevent the risk of the epidemic and make every effort to stabilize the economic market

Huasheng Online, August 9 (Zhu Jieyang Xiaopeng) On the afternoon of August 8, Shaoyang Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Mayor Hua Xuejian organized a video conference on the city’s epidemic prevention and control and the current key work deployment, requiring in-depth study and implementation of the Party Central Committee’s recommendations. “The epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be safe” work requirements, actively respond to the new situation of the epidemic, coordinate the city’s epidemic prevention and control, economic operation, social governance, people’s livelihood protection and other key tasks, and resolutely prevent epidemic risks. We will make every effort to stabilize the overall economic market, ensure the stable and healthy development of the economy, and ensure that the overall social situation is harmonious and stable.

The meeting was held in the form of video, and each county and city set up branch venues. Qiu Kejing, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor, presided over the meeting. Deputy Mayors Yan Lijun, Shen Zhiding and Yang Weiping attended the meeting at the main venue of the city.

The meeting informed the latest situation of domestic epidemic prevention and control. Lengshuijiang City, which is adjacent to Shaoyang City, reported new confirmed cases, and the pressure of the city’s foreign import prevention work continued to increase.

The meeting emphasized that in the face of epidemic prevention and control work, the whole city must earnestly strengthen the sense of urgency and responsibility that cannot be released, loosened, or slowed down, so as to be responsible and responsible for defending the soil, and build a defense line against foreign imports. It is necessary to further intensify the epidemic prevention and control work, improve the “two systems” of command and leadership and the implementation of responsibilities, and build a coherent, efficient and powerful epidemic prevention and control work pattern; replenish nucleic acid testing force reserves and isolation Standardized management of sites and emergency response capabilities for medical treatment are the “three weak points” to comprehensively improve the ability to respond calmly to epidemic prevention and control and to win the battle against epidemics; strictly control investigation and control, code scanning and verification, nucleic acid testing of key populations, and epidemic prevention management in key places “Four Passes”, comprehensively build a solid line of defense for epidemic prevention and control, resolutely prevent the epidemic, and create a healthy and good social environment for economic and social development.

The meeting stressed the need to go all out to stabilize the economy. Development is the key to solving all problems. We must fully focus on projects, expand opening up, promote consumption, and emphasize the degree. We must fight for the third quarter and win the second half of the year to ensure high-quality completion of the year’s goals and tasks. Do everything possible to protect people’s livelihood. Actively expand employment, strive to ensure stable supply and stable prices, and do a good job of people’s livelihood, especially the most immediate and realistic interests of the people, focusing on “education for young children, education for learning, income for work, The sick have medical treatment, the elderly have the support, the living has the place to live, and the weak have the support.” We must unswervingly guard against risks and keep the bottom line. Actively prevent work risks such as natural disasters, government debts, and petition stability, resolutely adhere to the bottom line of key work such as safe production, food security, no large-scale return to poverty, pollution prevention, etc. The grassroots foundation of various work such as the bottom line, and strive to make the people’s sense of gain better, their sense of happiness more sustainable, and their sense of security more secure.