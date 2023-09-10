Hubei Province Holds First Thematic Education Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping Thought

Hubei Province Holds First Summary and Second Batch Deployment Meeting on Thematic Education

Hubei Province recently held its first summary and second batch deployment meeting on the theme education of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The meeting aimed to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches and instructions on thematic education.

The meeting, presided over by Provincial Party Committee Secretary Wang Menghui, was attended by Zhang Yijiong, leader of the 10th Circuit Steering Group of the Central Committee, who provided guidance and delivered a speech. Other notable attendees included Wang Zhonglin, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, Sun Wei, Secretary and Chairman of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Chen Zhou, Deputy Leader of the Tenth Circuit Steering Group of the Central Committee, Zhuge Yujie, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Wang Yanling, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Executive Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress.

During the meeting, Wang Menghui highlighted the remarkable results achieved from the first batch of thematic education. He emphasized the importance of fully implementing the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and organizing and carrying out the second batch of thematic education in the province.

Wang Menghui outlined several key points for the second batch of thematic education. These include sticking to the main theme, strengthening classified policies, adhering to a problem orientation, ensuring good connection and linkage between the first and second batches of thematic education, and preventing bad tendencies such as formalism and bureaucracy.

Wang Menghui also emphasized the need to comprehensively strengthen organizational leadership, supervision, and guidance to ensure effective results for the second batch of thematic education. He stressed the importance of implementing responsibilities at all levels and adhering to strict supervision and practical guidance.

Zhang Yijiong commended the Hubei Provincial Party Committee for its leadership in carrying out thematic education. He emphasized the need to accurately grasp the target requirements, educate and guide party members and cadres to unswervingly use Xi Jinping Thought, and strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and “four self-confidences” to achieve “two safeguards”.

Overall, the meeting provided essential guidance and direction for Hubei Province in continuing the theme education and deepening the understanding and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

