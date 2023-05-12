Huila Basketball Team seeks qualification to the National Games

The men’s and women’s teams of the Huila Basketball League will travel to Cali to compete in the qualifier for the National and Paranational Games, which will take place from May 13 to 20 for the ladies, and from May 21 to 29 for the men.

The Huila Basketball Team, which has prepared hard under the technical direction of coach Edwin Velázquez Andrade, hopes to qualify to represent its department in the highest sports competition in Colombia.

The athletes have highlighted the commitment and dedication of the team in each training session, and express their commitment to represent the colors of Huila and all the people who are part of their department.

The women’s team is made up of Karol Hernández Yara, Nadia Sofía Cuesta Aldana, Danna Muñoz Vásquez, Nicol Dayana Palomino Guzmán, Arleidy Teresa Perea Perea, Leidy Diana Niño, Sofía Marroquín Osorio, Paula Andrea Castaño Narváez, Jana Daniela Mosquera Moscoso and Luisa Fernanda Gómez Gomez.

The Huila Women’s Basketball Team will compete against teams from the departments of Bolívar, Caquetá, Casanare, Cauca, César, Guaviare, Meta, Norte de Santander and Valle del Cauca for one of the three places in the last qualifying zone. The Huila women’s quintet will seek to achieve a victory in the tournament that will begin in the city of Cali on Saturday, May 13.

On the other hand, the Huila men’s team will begin its competition on May 21. The athletes, who will travel to Cali on May 20, are preparing to face teams from all over the country, with the aim of obtaining a place to represent the department in the National and Paranational Games. Coach Velásquez stressed the importance of teamwork and confidence in the abilities of the players to qualify.