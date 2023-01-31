In 1954, Guillermo Montalvo, born in Agrado Huila, showed courage and courage when he was appointed to the group of soldiers who served in the Korean War.

Last Monday, January 23, at the age of 90, in Neiva, Huila and after several health problems, this courageous veteran passed away.

Guillermo Montalvo, after his courageous participation in the Korean campaign, returned to his Department and settled in the city of Neiva, where he was always linked to the National Army.

Given this, the Army made a fair recognition for his dedication to the ideals of Colombia, for being a guide for the new generations and for his company, until his last days of life.

“Today his legacy motivates each Colombian soldier to give everything for the defense of the Nation. A war veteran who offered the best years of his life to guarantee security and well-being, ratifying the essence of the soldier: to ensure the stability of democracy, ”says the Army.