Home News Huila fired its Korean War veteran
News

Huila fired its Korean War veteran

by admin
Huila fired its Korean War veteran

In 1954, Guillermo Montalvo, born in Agrado Huila, showed courage and courage when he was appointed to the group of soldiers who served in the Korean War.

Last Monday, January 23, at the age of 90, in Neiva, Huila and after several health problems, this courageous veteran passed away.

Guillermo Montalvo, after his courageous participation in the Korean campaign, returned to his Department and settled in the city of Neiva, where he was always linked to the National Army.

Given this, the Army made a fair recognition for his dedication to the ideals of Colombia, for being a guide for the new generations and for his company, until his last days of life.

“Today his legacy motivates each Colombian soldier to give everything for the defense of the Nation. A war veteran who offered the best years of his life to guarantee security and well-being, ratifying the essence of the soldier: to ensure the stability of democracy, ”says the Army.

See also  Heavier payslips: start the Draghi reform. Here's what changes

You may also like

Zhou Bo presided over and delivered a speech...

“The economic contribution of football to the country...

It is predicted that it will reflect on...

Van Rysel presents its novelties at the Velofollies

Long-distance travel: which is not true!

What AI holds in store for security

How to get back to normal

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 151 – Liberal Women...

John Poulos’ lawyer resigns due to threats

WHO maintains maximum international alert level for Covid-19

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy