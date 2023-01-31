The Pope appointed the 67-year-old Augustinian Bishop Prévost as the new prefect of the Congregation, succeeding Cardinal Olette. Cardinal Ollette is also the president of the Vatican Council for Latin America.

(Vatican News Network)On January 30, Pope Francis accepted the request of Cardinal Marc Ouellet, head of the Vatican’s Episcopal Department and president of the Vatican Council for Latin America, to resign due to the expiration of his age, and appointed an Augustinian, Chiclayo, Peru Bishop Robert Francis Prevost succeeded Cardinal Ollette and was conferred the title of Archbishop. The new minister will take office on April 12.

The 67-year-old Bishop Prevost was born in September 1955 in Illinois, USA, entered the Augustinian Church in 1977, and made his lifelong vow in August 1981. He holds a Diploma in Theology from the United Catholic Theological Seminary in Chicago.

Before his ordination, Prevost studied canon law at the Pontifical University of Santo Thomas in Rome and was ordained a priest in June 1982. After receiving his master’s degree in 1984, he was sent to work in Chulucanas, Piura, Peru.

He received his doctorate in 1987 and was sent to Trujillo the following year. In 1999, Prevost was elected governor of Chicago’s provincial capital. Two and a half years later, he was elected president of the Augustinian Society and was re-elected in 2007.

Orevost returned to his provincial Chicago in October 2013. Pope Francis appointed him as apostolic administrator of Chiclayo diocese in Peru on November 3, 2014, and promoted him to bishop. Since September 26, 2015, he was ordained bishop of the Diocese of Chiclayo. Pope Francis appointed him a member of the Congregation for the Holy See in 2019 and a member of the Congregation for the Holy See in 2020.

