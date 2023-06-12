Huíla; selected for the Best Tourism Villages

In the version that will be held this year, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism announced that Villavieja, like seven other municipalities from different departments of Colombia, will be part of the national commitment to the World Tourism Organization program that seeks to choose the best towns for rural tourism around the world.

Gloria Camargo

Villavieja will represent not only Huila, but the country, as one of the best rural tourist destinations before the World Tourism Organization, within the framework of the Best Tourism Villages program in its 2023 version.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, a total of eight towns were selected to apply for the program, which is a prestigious recognition granted by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to the best rural tourist destinations around the world.

The ministry also pointed out that this selection represents a significant achievement for the chosen municipalities, since it gives them the opportunity to stand out internationally and promote their tourist attraction.

ideal destinations

The selected municipalities, according to the Ministry, “stand out for their rural charm and their dedication to traditional activities such as agriculture, forestry and livestock. In addition, they have managed to turn tourism into a way of sharing the values ​​and lifestyle of their community, which makes them ideal destinations for those seeking an authentic and enriching experience.”

It should be remembered that the list of municipalities chosen to represent Colombia in the “Best Tourism Villages” 2023 program is made up of:

Jericho (Antioquia) Iza (Boyacá) Zapatoca (Santander) Villavieja (Huila) Providencia (San Andrés Archipelago) Tibasosa (Boyacá) Guadalupe (Santander) Filandia (Quindio)

Well, it is established that “each of these towns has shown to possess an exceptional cultural and natural wealth, as well as a unique hospitality that captivates visitors.”

the call

In total, before the Ministry only 38 municipalities applied to the call, which were later evaluated by “a technical committee of the Vice Ministry of Tourism, which finally chose its nominees for this international contest.”

Jericó, department of Antioquia.

Among the selection criteria that were used, the uniqueness and representativeness of the tourist attractions were established, as well as the actions of social, environmental and economic sustainability that they carry out, governance and tourism development, and the available tourism infrastructure.

In addition, the technical committee in charge of the selection gave priority to those destinations that had not been benefited by other UNWTO programs, thus providing a unique opportunity for those towns that have been working hard to develop their tourism potential.

Iza, department of Boyacá.

In addition to international recognition, these towns will have the opportunity to participate in a space for the exchange of experiences and good practices with more than 100 member destinations from around the world. This space offers the possibility of learning from experts and partners from the public and private sectors committed to promoting tourism as the engine of rural development.

It is also worth noting that these destinations have fewer than 15,000 inhabitants, carry out traditional economic activities such as agriculture, forestry or livestock, and share their lifestyle through tourism.

Zapatoca, department of Santander.

OMT

The World Tourism Organization, UNWTO, had launched this initiative in 2021 with the aim of turning tourism into an engine of rural development and well-being, and according to the entity, to date, more than 70 towns in nearly 40 countries have been recognized as “Best Tourist Towns”, while another 40 have been selected to participate in the Update Program, where they receive mentoring from experts and networking opportunities.

“For UNWTO, the presence of visitors in rural communities can make a real difference by generating employment, supporting local businesses and celebrating and protecting traditions, with the aim of continuing to promote sustainable rural tourism”, in turn established that the winning towns will be announced at the end of that same year.

Villavieja, department of Huila.

This initiative consists of three main components:

Recognize outstanding examples of rural tourism destinations that possess cultural and natural assets, preserve and promote rural and community values, products and lifestyles, and have a clear focus on innovation and sustainability in all its aspects. The selection will be based on an evaluation of the resources and initiatives of the peoples in nine areas that cover the three pillars of sustainable development: economic, social and environmental.

The upgrade program will benefit a number of towns that do not fully meet the criteria for recognition. These villages will receive support from the Organization and its partners to address the gaps identified during the evaluation process.

A Network will be established that will provide a space for the exchange of experiences and good practices, as well as opportunities for collaboration. This network will include representatives of the towns recognized as “Best Tourist Town by the UNWTO”, as well as those that participate in the Update Program.

Providencia in the San Andrés Archipelago.

Tibasosa in the department of Boyacá.

Guadalupe, department of Santander.