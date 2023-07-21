Humanitarian mission allowed the return of girls, handed over by Farc dissidents in Arauca – news

A humanitarian mission of the Ombudsman’s Office, accompanied by the Catholic Church, the United Nations Verification Mission and the OAS Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia, allowed the handover of two 7 and 8-year-old girls who were in the hands of the Farc dissidents in the department of Arauca.

Prior to the delivery, the humanitarian mission was able to make contact with the mother of the minors, who was with another of her daughters in an area near the site where the mission carried out humanitarian work.

“Through our Arauca Regional, we reached the rural area of ​​Puerto Rondón, where this family had disappeared a few days ago, made up of Leidy Mayerlis Ladino, her husband Carlos Vargas, who is still missing, and their 3, 6, and 8-year-old daughters. Today we highlight that her mother and her daughters are back, who will be accompanied to a safe place, ”said the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis.

The family disappeared on July 17, in the midst of reported clashes between Farc dissidents and the Military Forces, between the villages of Las Nubes (Tame) and La Esmeralda (Puerto Rondón).

The Ombudsman’s Office keeps its humanitarian channels open, in all regions of the country, so that all persons found in the power of illegal armed groups return to freedom.

Source: Ombudsman

