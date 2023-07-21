The brilliant spot that dispels prejudices about women’s football – Corriere TV

The ad features the French national team ahead of the Women’s World Cup

A commercial to dispel prejudices about women’s football. The advertisement, by Orange, was created in view of the Women’s Soccer World Cup which will be played in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

In the spot, which is widely shared on social media, we see some spectacular actions by France: the protagonists are the most famous footballers, from Mbappé to Griezman. But all is not as it seems.

In fact, those on the field are not the players of the men’s national team, but they are the players of the women’s France “transformed” into their male colleagues thanks to visual effects.

So what looks like a spectacular play by Mbappé is actually not, but an action by Delphine Cascarino, midfielder of the women’s national team. A clever way to silence that you argue that women’s football is not on the same level as men’s.

July 16, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 07:38 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

