Listen to the audio version of the article

Already seen in abundance with the Conte 1 government, the ballet on migrants is back unleashed. Relentlessly, it will last several weeks at a minimum. It is a political clash of powers, often in spite of the rules. The rules at sea are clear. But among the folds of the provisions, their interpretations, the sovereign political acts, thus begins yet another rerun of a film already seen. With a certainty already confirmed: the endless waiting on the high seas of the castaways. Those collected by NGOs (non-governmental organizations), medium or large tonnage relief units. But then there is the swarm of smaller boats, impossible to stop before landing.

The obligation of rescue

The rescue intervention in case of danger is an international obligation of the law of the sea, repeated for years in a series of national and international provisions. Obviously, nobody is contested by anyone. First of all, human traffickers know it well, ready to send desperate migrants on unsafe boats. Once rescued in international waters – NGOs are once again a widespread presence in the Mediterranean – urgent contact is made with the national MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Center). If the departures are from the North African coasts, especially Libya and Tunisia, the first calls go to Italy and Malta. From there begin the indications of the state and the uncertain or dramatic scenarios.

The current scenario

The Interior Ministry led by Matteo Piantedosi said no to the entry into territorial waters of Geo Barents (Doctors without borders, 572 immigrants, Norwegian flag), and Humanity 1 (Sos Humanity, 179 migrants, German flag) in the Ionian between Catania and Augusta; more Ocean Viking (Sos Méditerranée, 234 immigrants, Norwegian flag) near Porto Empedocle (Ag). A fourth NGO unit has recently been added, Rise Above, near Lampedusa, with 94 migrants, flying the German flag. In the area there are several units of the Guardia di Finanza and about thirty of the Coast Guard. In continuous dialogue and sharing of information with the Ministry of the Interior, the Central Border Police and Immigration Directorate and the Civil Liberties Department.

The knots and developments

The comparison just requested by Paris with a series of states, including Italy, is a prelude to getting to the heart of the issues related to a film that has already been seen for years. Italy asked for the identification of migrants on board, Brussels replied: it must be done by the authorities at the time of disembarkation. It revolves around the theme, also not new, of collecting asylum requests already at sea and then sending migrants to the nation requested for the same asylum: a controversial and complicated procedure. The strength of the NGOs remains: that of intercepting and rescuing the journeys of despair but also the provenance of the flag states. France is also moving because it represents structured and organized NGOs.

First the women and minors were safe

The weather conditions at sea are gradually worsening. The alarm of the NGOs has already been raised, in the next few hours we will see how far the level of danger will reach. Of course, on the high seas it is greater: if the force of the waves put the boats at risk, it would not be surprising if the units with migrants decided to approach the coast pending permission to enter the port. Then there is a protocol already seen, perhaps already in the near future implementation. Women, minors, disabled people or people in precarious health conditions are disembarked first. In the meantime, the back and forth between Rome, Brussels and the main European chancelleries will go on unabated.