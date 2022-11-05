The Spaniard # 1 in the world retired in the quarterfinal match against Denmark’s Rune. The seriousness of the injury in view of the Turin event to be assessed

Ouch, Alcaraz! The Spanish phenomenon, number one in the world, withdrew from the Paris Bercy tournament due to an abdominal problem during the tie break of the second set in the quarterfinal match between the young people of the 2003 class, which saw him opposed to another baby prodigy, Holger Rune. The Dane, the “older” of the two (he was born a week before the Spaniard, on April 29), was ahead by one set and was also ahead in the tie break, when Alcaraz raised the white flag.

suffering — Murcia’s talent had shown signs of suffering a few games before, with a medical timeout called on 6-5 and Rune serve, which had made more than a few turn up noses, as it was seen as an attempt to deconcentrate the opponent. Wrong feeling, it wasn’t quite like that. Too bad, because the match between the two strongest under-21s on the circuit (with Musetti) was keeping the expectations, with an Alcaraz who in the first set had to succumb to the great form of Rune at this moment (13 of the last 14 games won), losing the partial 6-3. In the second the Spaniard seemed to be more on the ball, but the Scandinavian had still brought him up to the tiebreak, thanks above all to a very solid serve, which has grown exponentially during this last part of the season and which is making a difference. Then the injury, which nine days before the Finals does not (yet) put Alcaraz’s participation in the Turin event at risk, certainly not before having carried out all the necessary investigations to understand the extent of the abdominal injury. However, it raises some questions. See also Tennis, Atp Napoli: another interruption due to humidity. Tomorrow 12 matches scheduled

rune — The great performance of Rune remains, one who in recent tournaments has managed to beat four top 10 in a row and who is currently number 16 in the world, with the possibility of closing the year in the top 15 after starting 2022 at number 103 in classification. A prodigious and dizzying climb. Rune is certainly not the nicest boy in the world (Wawrinka a few days ago in Paris after the match between the two scolded him by telling him to “stop being a child”) and his mother does not help him to be liked, but how they have more The two remembered times, tennis is not a popularity contest and the boy is undoubtedly doing his job well. After all, he is one who aims to beat Nadal’s record in Paris: he does not lack self-esteem. On Rune’s path, now, there is another who practically does not lose anymore, Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat the Dane in the final just a few days ago in Basel.

November 4th – 6:29 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

