Hunan’s Sustainable Utilization of Water Resources and Green Development Forum Generates Innovative Solutions

Huasheng Online News on September 14 (Reporter Wang Zihuai) – The Sustainable Utilization of Water Resources and Green Development (International) Forum opened in Chenzhou on September 14, drawing leaders from national ministries and commissions, representatives of the United Nations, and experts from around the world. This forum serves as the first event of the 2nd Hunan Tourism Development Conference and aims to explore new paths for sustainable development of water resources.

With the theme of “Good Water in Chenzhou, Better Life,” the forum includes various activities such as on-site observation, the opening ceremony, keynote reports, and roundtable meetings. It brings together representatives from 10 national sustainable development agenda innovation demonstration zones to share water technology, discuss water development, and envision a future where man and nature coexist harmoniously.

During the forum, Kan Baoyong, deputy secretary of the Chenzhou Municipal Party Committee and mayor of the Municipal People’s Government, Wang Hao and Qu Jiuhui, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Jane Biwen, director of water and environmental sanitation of the UNICEF Nigeria Office, gave keynote speeches on the development and utilization of clean energy, sustainable water resources, and water and environmental sanitation.

The attendees discussed the challenges faced in achieving the sustainable development goals of water resources under the new situation. Wang Hao emphasized the importance of exploring complementary development and utilization methods of wind, solar, water, and storage, while considering local conditions. He believes this approach will help achieve the new goals of sustainable development. Qu Jiuhui proposed that the green goal for sustainable water resources should be “carbon neutrality.” Efforts should be made to protect the ecological environment of water resources and utilize the self-organization and self-repair capabilities of ecosystems to promote water ecological health.

At the forum, Chenzhou showcased its efforts to integrate water resources, culture, and tourism, focusing on promoting the in-depth development of tourist attractions such as Mangshan, Dongjiang Lake, Yangtian Lake, and Gaoyiling. The city aims to leverage the cultural tourism industry to realize ecological value transformation and promote green transformation.

The forum was co-organized by the China Agenda 21 Management Center, the Foreign Affairs Office of the Hunan Provincial Committee, the Hunan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, the Hunan Provincial Department of Water Resources, the Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Hunan Daily, and the Chenzhou Municipal Government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

