the garrison

About seventy mayors from all over the metropolitan city of Turin have shown solidarity and closeness to the mayor of Rivarolo Canavese, Alberto Rostagno, sentenced to 12 months last week, together with two councilors, for manslaughter. The administrators ended up on trial in Ivrea for the death of Guido Zabena, a 51-year-old worker who drowned while, with his own car, he was trying to drive along the Rivarolo-Feletto underpass which was flooded following a storm. The demonstration took place in front of the town hall of Rivarolo. «We are not here against something or someone – specified the mayor of Strambino, Sonia Cambursano, one of the promoters of the event – but we want to express closeness to the family of the person who died and to the administrators who ended up on trial. We loudly ask the Parliament to put its hand to the law that defines the perimeter of the responsibilities of the mayors”. The mayor of Rivarolo was greeted by the demonstrators with a long round of applause. Also present at the garrison were the first citizens of Venaria, Ivrea, Chivasso and Settimo. “This is a transversal theme that unites us all – added Cambursano – here there are mayors of all sides, ours is not a battle with a political color: through the Anci we will forcefully ask to change the law”. (video by Barbara Torra)

02:01