Home News Rivarolo, administrators in the square: «We ask for the responsibilities of the mayors to be defined»
News

Rivarolo, administrators in the square: «We ask for the responsibilities of the mayors to be defined»

by admin
Rivarolo, administrators in the square: «We ask for the responsibilities of the mayors to be defined»

the garrison

About seventy mayors from all over the metropolitan city of Turin have shown solidarity and closeness to the mayor of Rivarolo Canavese, Alberto Rostagno, sentenced to 12 months last week, together with two councilors, for manslaughter. The administrators ended up on trial in Ivrea for the death of Guido Zabena, a 51-year-old worker who drowned while, with his own car, he was trying to drive along the Rivarolo-Feletto underpass which was flooded following a storm. The demonstration took place in front of the town hall of Rivarolo. «We are not here against something or someone – specified the mayor of Strambino, Sonia Cambursano, one of the promoters of the event – but we want to express closeness to the family of the person who died and to the administrators who ended up on trial. We loudly ask the Parliament to put its hand to the law that defines the perimeter of the responsibilities of the mayors”. The mayor of Rivarolo was greeted by the demonstrators with a long round of applause. Also present at the garrison were the first citizens of Venaria, Ivrea, Chivasso and Settimo. “This is a transversal theme that unites us all – added Cambursano – here there are mayors of all sides, ours is not a battle with a political color: through the Anci we will forcefully ask to change the law”. (video by Barbara Torra)

02:01

See also  Chiaramonte, motorcycle against a truck: a 35-year-old hunter dies

You may also like

The many ways to hug each other on...

Skin friends, the calendar of women with breast...

Resolutely implement the reform plan of the 20th...

Saman, human remains found underground in an abandoned...

From 22:00 on November 18th to 12:00 on...

Calcioscommesse Torviscosa: suspicious bets for victory

Public transport, Dolomitibus buys five electric buses

Beyond the judgment of the parents – Claudio...

Xi Jinping’s tone softened at G20?Expert Analysis |...

Beware of the fake postal officials in action...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy