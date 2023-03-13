Energetic deep hypnosis ( in the hypnosis practice in Hamburg with Dr. phil. Elmar Basse is a proven method to free yourself from alcohol (. Hypnotherapy against alcohol, as used by the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse, differs fundamentally from the willpower method. “Everyone People are to be congratulated,” says Elmar Basse, hypnotherapist and alternative practitioner for psychotherapy, “who, with conscious powers, with insight, will and understanding, gets rid of alcohol.” However, the path to alcohol withdrawal is with conscious powers of people, according to Elmar Basse, is often very time-consuming. That alone might not be so bad. After all, the gain that can be achieved from successful alcohol withdrawal can hardly be described in words. However, according to the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse, the price of the willpower method is for not a few affected people that they now have to fight against alcohol for almost their whole lives. As far as it succeeds, it is of course admirable, but quite often leads to a permanent threat of being under tension: Alcohol becomes a kind of enemy, as the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg explains, and an enemy at that. which one must constantly be on the lookout for, lest it intrude into life unexpectedly.

Hypnosis, in particular energetic deep hypnosis, which Elmar Basse developed in his practice and uses as healing hypnosis for people who are affected by alcohol drinking, is a healing method that can not only be used for alcohol, but also for many other issues, e.g example smoking ( weight reduction ( coping with fear and panic, gambling addiction and much more.

According to the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse, all of these different concerns are about letting go of something that has previously captivated a person. Psyche and body have gotten used to feeling, thinking and acting in a certain way, but over time this becomes painful and difficult to bear, but turning back is often difficult. Because the problem behavior and problem experience is already too closely linked to the person concerned to simply let go. However, the path of struggle through the use of willpower often leads to a constant readiness for tension and a permanent challenge of willpower.

With energetic deep hypnosis, which the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse has been offering in his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg for many years, a new path can be taken to free yourself permanently.

