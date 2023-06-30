Hyundai Rotem manufactures and supplies electric trains to Australia… A total of 1.2 trillion won

▲ Bird’s-eye view of trains in Queensland, Australia (photo courtesy of Hyundai Rotem)

Hyundai Rotem won a business license to supply electric vehicles in Australia.

On the 30th, Hyundai Rotem entered into a consortium with Downer, a local railway company, and was finally selected as a train car manufacturer in the ‘Australia QTMP (Queensland Train Manufacturing Program) train supply project’ ordered by the Australian Queensland government. revealed The scale of the business is 1,216.4 billion won.

The QTMP is a large-scale project initiated by the Queensland Government to meet the growing demand for rail transport in the Brisbane city area over the next 10 years and to revitalize local manufacturing. There is also a plan to establish a factory in Thovanley, in southeast Queensland, so that trains can be built locally.

In this project, Hyundai Rotem will perform overall tasks necessary for the delivery of electric vehicles, from vehicle design and material purchase to technology transfer for local production, quality and defect repair. The vehicles to be delivered will be initially organized on southeast Queensland railway lines from the end of 2026, helping local office workers commuting from the Brisbane metropolitan area to work smoothly.

In particular, the train is the only one among the trains operated in Queensland that satisfies the ‘Australian Disabled Traffic Safety Standards (DSAP)’ regulated by law by the Australian federal government. A new technology that can flexibly adjust the height of a train on a platform with different heights has been applied.

It is also expected that in 2032, immediately after delivery of all of the final configurations, it will provide extensive mobility convenience to all tourists at the Paralympic Games as well as the Brisbane Summer Olympics, which have been confirmed to be held.

Hyundai Rotem participated in this local bidding with its strengths in winning orders for electric trains overseas and its experience in transferring production technology to Southeast Asia and Africa. In 2016, it entered the Australian market for the first time by winning an order to supply Sydney two-story trains ordered by the New South Wales state government in Australia.

An official from Hyundai Rotem said, “We will do our best to deliver electric trains that anyone can use comfortably based on our previous performance and experience in business cooperation with Australia.”

