Ten dead at festival No charges against Travis Scott after stampede



6/30/2023 7:23 am

At the Astroworld Festival 2021 with around 50,000 visitors, there was mass panic when US rapper Travis Scott performed. Ten people die, hundreds are injured. Victims accuse Scott of negligence. A grand jury has now concluded that the rapper has not committed a crime.

There will be no criminal case against US rapper Travis Scott after an accident that killed ten people at the Astroworld Festival. This was announced by the public prosecutor’s office in the district of Harris County in the US state of Texas. District Attorney Kim Ogg said a grand jury found there was insufficient evidence to commit a crime.

“It is tragic that ten innocent people died while enjoying an entertaining evening of music,” said the prosecutor. “But tragedy is not crime and death is not murder,” she added.

During a performance by the rapper in November 2021 at the Astroworld Festival, mass panic broke out in the dense crowd in front of the stage. Ten people died and hundreds were injured. Around 50,000 people attended the festival organized by Scott. The musician and the other organizers were accused in numerous lawsuits, among other things, that there had been too few safety precautions and that the concert had been canceled too late.

Scott, who has two children with Kylie Jenner, had denied allegations of negligence. During the concert, Scott said he didn’t know that people in the crowd in front of the stage were in danger. He was not alerted during his performance. He would have stopped the show if he had known that concert-goers were in distress. The now published decision of the judiciary only affects criminal proceedings, civil proceedings are still possible.