I give him an hour to retract

by admin
Political class

Ago 10, 2023, 22:25 pm

After the false accusations made by the councilor of San Salvador, from the Nuestro Tiempo party, Hector Silva, the deputy Christian Guevara announced that he gives him one hour to retract, otherwise he will proceed to file a defamation lawsuit.

«Do you already have the information that I told you to verify in the years that I mentioned? I’ll give you one last chance: I’ll give you an hour to make a video retracting or I’ll sue you for defamation,” Guevara asserted.

Silva made false accusations against congressman Guevara, while he was in a national television interview, expressing that he is fully aware of his statements.

