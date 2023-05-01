“I hope that the Congress of the Republic can reflect”: Petro on the reforms

President Gustavo Petro sworn in his new ministerial cabinet on Monday and asked them to work on agrarian reform, health reform, the rural highways program and adjust the price of gasoline to prevent subsidies from continuing to be paid with the money from the poor

During the act of possession, Petro emphasized the importance of the Agrarian Reform and the need to invigorate all aspects that surround it, with the aim of guaranteeing the human right to adequate food. He also pointed out the need for the government to have the legal tools to buy the 3 million hectares that the Peace Agreement demands for the benefit of the peasants.

Regarding the health reform, the President assured that the ministerial replacement “does not change the essence of the reform project” that is being processed in the Congress of the Republic. Petro emphasized that the new Minister of Health has the responsibility of leading and making the health reform triumph in the Congress of the Republic.

During the possession of the new members of the Cabinet, the President @petrogustavo He spoke about how the rights of Colombian men and women were broken in recent decades, after the Constitution of 91 was approved.#GovernmentOfChange pic.twitter.com/mu4lZNJc3u – Colombian Presidency 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) May 1, 2023

Finally, Petro called on the Congress of the Republic to reflect and approve the necessary reforms to guarantee the rights of citizens. The President pointed out that Congress must define which side it is on: “if on the side of the people and their rights or if on the side of the great fortunes and their privileges managing public money.”

The ministers and ministers, and managers possessed

● Carlos Ramon Gonzalez

Director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency

● Luis Fernando Velasco

Minister of the Interior.

● Ricardo Bonilla González

Minister of Finance and Public Credit

● Jhenifer Mojica Flórez

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

● Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo

Minister of Health and Social Protection

● Oscar Mauricio Lizcano Arango

Minister of Information and Communication Technologies

● William Fernando Camargo Triana

Minister of Transport

● Yesenia Olaya Requene

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation

● Olmedo Lopez Martinez

Director of the Risk and Disaster Management Unit (UNGRD).

● Maria del Socorro Pepper

Industry and Commerce Superintendent