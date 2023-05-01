Home » “I hope that the Congress of the Republic can reflect”: Petro on the reforms
News

“I hope that the Congress of the Republic can reflect”: Petro on the reforms

by admin
“I hope that the Congress of the Republic can reflect”: Petro on the reforms

President Gustavo Petro sworn in his new ministerial cabinet on Monday and asked them to work on agrarian reform, health reform, the rural highways program and adjust the price of gasoline to prevent subsidies from continuing to be paid with the money from the poor

During the act of possession, Petro emphasized the importance of the Agrarian Reform and the need to invigorate all aspects that surround it, with the aim of guaranteeing the human right to adequate food. He also pointed out the need for the government to have the legal tools to buy the 3 million hectares that the Peace Agreement demands for the benefit of the peasants.

Regarding the health reform, the President assured that the ministerial replacement “does not change the essence of the reform project” that is being processed in the Congress of the Republic. Petro emphasized that the new Minister of Health has the responsibility of leading and making the health reform triumph in the Congress of the Republic.

Finally, Petro called on the Congress of the Republic to reflect and approve the necessary reforms to guarantee the rights of citizens. The President pointed out that Congress must define which side it is on: “if on the side of the people and their rights or if on the side of the great fortunes and their privileges managing public money.”

See also  Shaanxi continues to issue yellow warnings for heavy rains. The rainfall in these places will exceed 50 mm within 6 hours.

It may interest you:

The ministers and ministers, and managers possessed

● Carlos Ramon Gonzalez

Director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency

● Luis Fernando Velasco

Minister of the Interior.

● Ricardo Bonilla González

Minister of Finance and Public Credit

● Jhenifer Mojica Flórez

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

● Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo

Minister of Health and Social Protection

● Oscar Mauricio Lizcano Arango

Minister of Information and Communication Technologies

● William Fernando Camargo Triana

Minister of Transport

● Yesenia Olaya Requene

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation

● Olmedo Lopez Martinez

Director of the Risk and Disaster Management Unit (UNGRD).

● Maria del Socorro Pepper

Industry and Commerce Superintendent

You may also like

Workers ask for the departure of Lasso, labor...

Attorney’s Office: delays persist in the works of...

“He stood by me when my heart was...

MSP developed a training day on safety and...

Teacher dies in the Guatapurí river

Smarter Italy: the new phase of the “Technologies...

Workers also asked for security – Diario La...

Brazil detains for extradition a Colombian who killed...

all the measures of the work decree

César Landy Torres prevails and is the elected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy