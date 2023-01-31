It was carried out with great success Iboost Lab, a contest organized by the Chamber of Commerce for Magdalena, in which the most interesting and innovative proposals were chosen, which included education, circular economy, sustainable tourism and else strategic foci.

The sessions were held over three days, which were evaluated by businessmen, academics, and analysts who were part of the qualifying jury.

The event was attended by participants from different cities such as Bogotá, Barranquilla, Cali, Valledupar, and Santa Marta, among others.

There were several projects innovative who bet to work for the development of Magdalena, in this ‘meeting of titans’ they evaluated 33 innovative ideas, which 12 of them respond to 12 specific challenges for each strategic focus.

the bogotano Ciro Gelvezwith your project WSeeds was selected, a project that was based on implementing platforms of Blockhain ‘Block chains’ to improve the traceability of the planting and harvesting phase of the Department’s crops. Subsequently, the project ‘Eviot‘ of the young Samario Eileen Viloriaa challenge that consisted of the implementation of educational systems, based on scenarios oriented on icons of the Department.

Iboost Lab Contest, where businesses from different cities participated

Secondly, Carlos Lizardoof floridablanca was the winner in challenge 2, with its related project to democratize tools that facilitate intelligent decision-making, aimed at increasing employee productivity. crops.

Likewise, for challenge 2, related to the design of a pedagogical innovation strategy and improving the pedagogical capacities of teachers, the winner was Andres Rey de Tulua, with the proposal of EDUthinking.

Other of the selected projects was that of the young samaria Maria Cristina Romero called ‘Embedded’, for the challenge of developing eco-designs, in order to increase the added value of handicrafts from Magdalena.

In the same way, there is the issue of sustainable tourism, a challenge that bets on a platform design that allows the creation of producers tourists that focus on the ecosystem richness of the department, finally several winners were selected in the Iboost Lab, each one will receive 20 million pesos in Seed capital to boost their innovation, and likewise participate in a business conference where they can find angel investors” who want to bet on each of their ventures.