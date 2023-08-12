ICBF talks about the fate of the Mucutuy brothers after the capture of their father

This Friday, August 11, the capture of the father of the brothers who were rescued from the Guaviare jungle and that survived more than 40 days outdoors.

Facing the capture Manuel Ranoquefather of two of the Mucutuy brothers and stepfather of the other two minors, the ICBF ruled against the guarantee of the rights of minors who have remained under the care of the entity after being rescued by the Military Forces.

Also read: The lawyer for the alleged feminicide of Luz Mery Tristán resigned

The director of the ICBF, Astrid Cáceres, spoke about the case for which progress is being made in the investigations to guarantee the safety of indigenous children.

“Children follow the process of restoring their rights, we are not going to expose them at this time to any other exercise that is not protecting them,” said the official.

Faced with the facts that have become known to public opinion about the capture of the man, the entity calls for the reserve to be maintained in front of children so that the rights of minors are not violated.

“His story and his personal life is their character, it belongs to them, and everything related to the capture (of the father) and what the Prosecutor’s Office does corresponds to the framework of the law and we are supporting them in everything. the process so that justice operates with what corresponds to it ”, announced Cáceres.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

