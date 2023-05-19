Ice cream with saffron from cook Ardia Diamanti

The delicate taste and aroma of saffron will not leave anyone indifferent. You can add it to cream or yogurt. And the taste of ice cream is simply fantastic! If you want to surprise your family and friends, be sure to treat them to these delicacies.

She shared the secrets of making ice cream with the taste of a Persian fairy tale with “FACTS”. cook Ardia Diamantiwhich previously gave a recipe for delicate custard.

– Ice cream with saffron can be enjoyed both on a hot day and on a rainy one, wrapped in a blanket, — says Ardia Diamanti. — Its taste and aroma are magical.

Recipe for ice cream with saffron A portion of creamy or milk ice cream

A pinch of saffron

A tablespoon of water

A few strawberries or mint leaves for decoration

Pour water over the saffron and let it infuse for a minute. Add to ice cream. Mix thoroughly until it acquires a light yellow color.

Serve in a beautiful cream jar, garnished with strawberries or mint.

Bon appetit!

