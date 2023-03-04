Mannheim. In the last main round home game they could Adler Mannheim in front of the 11902 spectators in the SAP Arena stopped their negative run of the last five defeats in a row and defeated ERC Ingolstadt, second in the table, 6:3 (1:3, 3:0, 2:0), with Markus Eisenschmid and Lean Bergmann tying up a hat trick. With this victory, the Blue-White-Reds also have a place in the play-off quarter-finals.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos2

AdUnit Content_1

The first third started catastrophically from Adler’s point of view when Justin Feser gave ERC Ingolstadt a 1-0 lead (1st) after just 55 seconds and Charles Bertrand just 11 seconds later to make it 2-0 (2nd) for the guests increased from Upper Bavaria. Markus Eisenschmid brought the Eagles up to 1:2 (13 th ) with a nice goal, but Wayne Simpson quickly restored the old lead for the Panthers with the 3:1 (15 th ) also on the power play.

In the second third, the home side struggled to create chances for a long time, but Lean Bergmann used the first chance in the second 20 minutes to make it 2:3 (33rd). This goal gave the Adler a boost and Markus Eisenschmid let the Adler fans celebrate the 3:3 (38th minute). With the final siren in the second period, Lean Bergmann struck again and made the SAP Arena tremble with the goal to 4:3 (40 th ) for the Adler, because it was still 0.6 seconds when the puck hit the ERCI goal .

In four against four on the ice it was Markus Eisenschmid who scored his third goal of the evening with the 5:3 (49 th ). Lean Bergmann didn’t want to be inferior to that, with the 6:3 (54 th ) followed by the next hat trick in the game.

On Sunday (2 p.m.) the Adler have to play their last main round game at the Düsseldorfer EG.