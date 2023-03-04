Home News Ice hockey live ticker – Adler Mannheim vs. ERC Ingolstadt
News

Ice hockey live ticker – Adler Mannheim vs. ERC Ingolstadt

by admin
Ice hockey live ticker – Adler Mannheim vs. ERC Ingolstadt

Mannheim. In the last main round home game they could Adler Mannheim in front of the 11902 spectators in the SAP Arena stopped their negative run of the last five defeats in a row and defeated ERC Ingolstadt, second in the table, 6:3 (1:3, 3:0, 2:0), with Markus Eisenschmid and Lean Bergmann tying up a hat trick. With this victory, the Blue-White-Reds also have a place in the play-off quarter-finals.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos2

AdUnit Content_1

The first third started catastrophically from Adler’s point of view when Justin Feser gave ERC Ingolstadt a 1-0 lead (1st) after just 55 seconds and Charles Bertrand just 11 seconds later to make it 2-0 (2nd) for the guests increased from Upper Bavaria. Markus Eisenschmid brought the Eagles up to 1:2 (13 th ) with a nice goal, but Wayne Simpson quickly restored the old lead for the Panthers with the 3:1 (15 th ) also on the power play.

In the second third, the home side struggled to create chances for a long time, but Lean Bergmann used the first chance in the second 20 minutes to make it 2:3 (33rd). This goal gave the Adler a boost and Markus Eisenschmid let the Adler fans celebrate the 3:3 (38th minute). With the final siren in the second period, Lean Bergmann struck again and made the SAP Arena tremble with the goal to 4:3 (40 th ) for the Adler, because it was still 0.6 seconds when the puck hit the ERCI goal .

In four against four on the ice it was Markus Eisenschmid who scored his third goal of the evening with the 5:3 (49 th ). Lean Bergmann didn’t want to be inferior to that, with the 6:3 (54 th ) followed by the next hat trick in the game.

See also  Rivarolo Canavese, car-motorcycle collision in front of the WFP: centaur wounded

On Sunday (2 p.m.) the Adler have to play their last main round game at the Düsseldorfer EG.

You may also like

WWF Colombia asks to protect the routes of...

Elke and Manfred Widmann: Passive House pioneers without...

The Golden Dart Frog, the most poisonous animal...

Many places in my country will experience the...

Pour ideas into a structure

In two trucks they tried to extract stolen...

Agricultural weather: Rain and frost put farmers’ patience...

When and where to see Linda Caicedo’s debut...

Xinhua News Agency Editorial: Unite and forge ahead...

“Fridays for Future” in SH: protests in many...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy