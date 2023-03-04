The Nigerian defender continues to work in view of the next matches, but he won’t be there in Bergamo against the Goddess. Here’s who could replace him

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team of absolute value that intends to try until the end to get to Europe and keep the promise of the patron Giampaolo Pozzo. In recent weeks, however, a truly complex situation has been going through and the time has come to change course as soon as possible. The Juventus team will have to face Atalanta in Bergamo, but will also have to do without an important player like the Nigerian Kingsley Ehizibue. Here’s who could replace the right fullback who will stay at home through disqualification.

At the start this disqualification it looked like a real catastrophe, given that the player involved did not have a real substitute in view of the match on Saturday afternoon. In the last few hours, however, important updates have arrived from one of the possible substitutes, as well as the only and other player to have held that role. Roberto Pereyra he confirmed just yesterday afternoon that he will be against the Dea and now it’s up to Sottil to decide in which position on the pitch to deploy the player who wore the Argentine national team shirt. Let’s see what the line-up and the starting eleven could be at the kick-off.

The starting eleven — Marco Silvestri should be in goal (barring sensational unforeseen events). In defence, however, the return of Jaka Bijol will be welcomed after his suspension and alongside him will be Rodrigo Becao and Nehuen Perez. On the wings there should be Destiny Udogie on the left and Roberto Pereyra on the right, while in the middle there is space for Samardzic to return from the first minute with Lovric and Walace. Up front ballot between Isaac Success and Florian Thauvin with the certainty that the Portuguese Beto will be first striker. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. The point on the injury situation at Atalanta << See also Tunisia, collision between two trains in the southern outskirts of Tunis: 95 injured

