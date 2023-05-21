Ifrane region commemorates the 18th anniversary of the National Initiative for Human Development

Written by Muhammad Al-Durahim

The Ifrane region was known for the completion of about 251 projects, with a total investment of 112 million dirhams, within the framework of the programs of the National Initiative for Human Development for the period from 2019 to 2022. The head of the Social Work Department, Mubarak Mamouni, confirmed that this information day, which is organized in the city of Ifrane on Thursday, May 18th, falls Within the framework of the celebrations of the 18th anniversary of the launch of the National Initiative for Human Development. It is an opportunity to present the results of the achievements at the level of the region during the period 2019-2022, adding that this day was marked in particular by handing over the agreements signed with the beneficiaries, the keys to a medical convoy and an ambulance to the Regional Directorate of Health in the region, and the inauguration and launch of new projects.

It should be noted that the projects that were implemented with the contribution of the National Initiative for Human Development are estimated at 102.95 million dirhams, benefiting dozens of people, men and women, according to the head of the Social Work Department in the prefecture of the Ifrane region, who submitted a detailed report for the 2019-2022 phase regarding the achievements of the National Development Initiative. Humanity during a meeting held on the occasion of the celebration of the eighteenth anniversary of the National Initiative for Human Development under the slogan “Results and achievements of the third phase.”

In this context, 11 projects have been implemented, with a total value of 11.08 million dirhams, within the framework of the “Compensation for the Deficit in Basic Infrastructure and Basic Social Services” program. And 114 projects at a total cost of 22.88 million dirhams at the level of the “Income Improvement and Economic Inclusion of Youth” program, in addition to 94 projects amounting to more than 62 million dirhams for the Human Capital Payment Program for the Younger Generations, and 85 projects to support the activation of the National Human Development Initiative with an amount of 3.3066 million dirhams.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor of the Ifrane region, Abdelhamid Al-Mazyad, and the head of the regional committee for human development, stressed that the national initiative for human development is a unique experience in the field of social and human development alike at the national level. And at the international level, especially since it represents a royal project that has benefited from the great patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI since its launch in 2005, he said.

According to Abdul Hamid al-Mazyad, the National Initiative for Human Development seeks to achieve many goals in many vital areas, including child protection, education support, combating fragility, solidarity and economic integration while supporting the new development model and improving the living conditions of the beneficiary population. In particular, he indicated that this anniversary is a powerful moment for evaluating the achievements of the third phase of the National Initiative for Human Development at the level of Ifrane province in order to study and evaluate what has been accomplished and to strengthen the strengths of the achievements obtained with the aim of overcoming obstacles and constraints to ensure greater efficiency and quality. And effectiveness in the areas of intervention of the National Initiative for Human Development through its four programmes. This meeting was also marked by the handing over of ten partnership agreements signed between the National Initiative for Human Development, local associations, cooperatives, and active entrepreneurs in the social and economic field. The keys to a medical convoy and an ambulance were handed over to the Regional Directorate of Health and Social Welfare, with a video showing the main projects that were implemented within the framework of the third phase. From the National Initiative for Human Development with certificates for the beneficiaries.

The celebration of the eighteenth anniversary of the National Initiative for Human Development in Ifrane was also an opportunity to inaugurate two projects that were implemented within the framework of the initiative, which are the student house implemented in Sidi Ouday at a total cost of 2,700,000.00 dirhams, and the construction of the proximity unit in Tamahit and the launch of the works of opening the road leading to the Ait Tager roundabout. In the soil commune of Sidi Makhfi, at a distance of 03 km, and its envelope budget is 2,300,000.00 dirhams.