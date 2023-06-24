Home » Illness in Val Genova, an 84-year-old hiker dies – Trentino AA/S
Illness in Val Genova, an 84-year-old hiker dies – Trentino AA/S

by admin
Illness in Val Genova, an 84-year-old hiker dies – Trentino AA/S

Intervention by the Trentino Alpine Rescue at 2,070 metres

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JUNE 24 – An 84-year-old man, a resident of Pelugo, in Trentino, died today of cardiac arrest along path 212 which leads to the Mandron refuge, at an altitude of 2,070 meters, in Val Genova. The rescue operations began around 9.15, when a member of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue of Trentino, who was in the refuge, alerted the single number for emergencies, reporting the accident.

The Trentino Emergency Central Station requested the intervention of the air ambulance, which transferred the air ambulance technician and the medical team to the scene, who confirmed the death. The hiker’s body was transported to Pinzolo. (HANDLE).

