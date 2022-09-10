Home News Illness off the coast of Cavallino, a 60-year-old diver from Treviso dies
News

Illness off the coast of Cavallino, a 60-year-old diver from Treviso dies

by admin
Illness off the coast of Cavallino, a 60-year-old diver from Treviso dies

The tragedy in the morning, investigates the Port Authority. Some boaters have seen the body float

Giovanni Cagnasi

September 10, 2022

HORSE. Illness underwater, a diver from Treviso died, he was 60 years old. The tragedy on the morning of Saturday 10 September. The man, according to initial information, had dived from a little to about 10 miles off the coast of Cavallino Treporti when he suddenly felt ill at a depth of several meters. Perhaps an embolism was the cause of death as he was rising to the surface.

Some boaters have seen it floating on the surface of the water. Help was useless. The Port Authority immediately initiated all investigations on the tragic episode. Volunteers from the Green Cross of Cavallino Treporti also arrived on the beach. The family was immediately informed of the death.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  More than 400 companies and more than 800 merchants gathered in this global manufacturing event will soon kick off in Anhui_Conference

You may also like

Bills: from price to contract, what to look...

Nine cool facts about the Mid-Autumn Festival: How...

Ivrea, the MEP Panza visiting the Unesco site

The Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of...

The province’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 10 September: update on...

Xixian New District held a demonstration activity with...

Returns to Gorizia from a trip to Africa...

Teacher’s kind words reunite Shaanxi teachers and students...

Crash on the Sp1 bis in Lentiai: five...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy