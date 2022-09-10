The tragedy in the morning, investigates the Port Authority. Some boaters have seen the body float

HORSE. Illness underwater, a diver from Treviso died, he was 60 years old. The tragedy on the morning of Saturday 10 September. The man, according to initial information, had dived from a little to about 10 miles off the coast of Cavallino Treporti when he suddenly felt ill at a depth of several meters. Perhaps an embolism was the cause of death as he was rising to the surface.

Some boaters have seen it floating on the surface of the water. Help was useless. The Port Authority immediately initiated all investigations on the tragic episode. Volunteers from the Green Cross of Cavallino Treporti also arrived on the beach. The family was immediately informed of the death.