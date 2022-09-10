Home Sports Women’s Serie A, Roma beat Milan with the former Giacinti
Sports

Women’s Serie A, Roma beat Milan with the former Giacinti

by admin
Women’s Serie A, Roma beat Milan with the former Giacinti

Second success for Spugna’s team, second defeat for that of the former Devil striker

From Ferrara to the Tre Fontane, it was Valentina Giacinti’s week. First one of the goals that opened the doors of the World Cup to the women’s national team, then one to his former team, beaten by Roma for the first time since the Giallorossi and Milan played in Serie A. Second success for Spugna’s team, second defeat for that of Ganz, who already had a fence against Fiorentina at his debut.

UNLOCK MINAMI

For Roma it is the eighteenth consecutive useful result between the last championship and this one, as well as the fourth game in a row without conceding goals. The Japanese Minami broke the deadlock, with her first goal in Serie A, who used a left-footed shot from Serturini to block the ball in the area and put it behind Giuliani. Also in the first half came the doubling scored by Giacinti (four goals in the last three league games) who threw herself towards Giuliani’s goal and beat it with her left. Useless in the second half, the reaction of Milan, which remains at zero points.

TOMORROW JUVE-INTER

The one between Rome and Milan was the only advance of the second day. Three more matches tomorrow, including the big match between Juventus and Inter. Sampdoria-Pomigliano and Fiorentina-Como are also played. On Monday at the Tardini the derby between Parma and Sassuolo.

September 10 – 5:57 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Athletics, Ahmed Abdelwahed positive for doping: he was...

Italian F1 Grand Prix Ferrari gets off Mawei...

Formula 1, Leclerc’s Ferrari starts from pole position...

Chinese Super League-Yin Hongbo scores a goal, Chen...

Bundesliga

A one hundred kilometer long run in company...

Real Sports Unites the First Beijing Frisbee Open...

In Volpiano the first enemy to beat is...

Martial: Mourinho changed my number without permission and...

Opel Corsa 40 Anniversary: ​​the special edition available...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy