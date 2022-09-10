Second success for Spugna’s team, second defeat for that of the former Devil striker

From Ferrara to the Tre Fontane, it was Valentina Giacinti’s week. First one of the goals that opened the doors of the World Cup to the women’s national team, then one to his former team, beaten by Roma for the first time since the Giallorossi and Milan played in Serie A. Second success for Spugna’s team, second defeat for that of Ganz, who already had a fence against Fiorentina at his debut.

UNLOCK MINAMI — For Roma it is the eighteenth consecutive useful result between the last championship and this one, as well as the fourth game in a row without conceding goals. The Japanese Minami broke the deadlock, with her first goal in Serie A, who used a left-footed shot from Serturini to block the ball in the area and put it behind Giuliani. Also in the first half came the doubling scored by Giacinti (four goals in the last three league games) who threw herself towards Giuliani’s goal and beat it with her left. Useless in the second half, the reaction of Milan, which remains at zero points.

TOMORROW JUVE-INTER — The one between Rome and Milan was the only advance of the second day. Three more matches tomorrow, including the big match between Juventus and Inter. Sampdoria-Pomigliano and Fiorentina-Como are also played. On Monday at the Tardini the derby between Parma and Sassuolo.

September 10 – 5:57 pm

