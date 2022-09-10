The electoral campaign, with Calenda who first decided to go to TikTok, has recently turned on a beacon on the platform frequented by the youngest and soon the politicians who have used it have become different. A real trend, which through the public discourse and the consequent small controversies, has also sparked the attention of tourism operators. At the fifth edition of the Food & Wine Tourism Forum, which was held in the ancient and scenicly fascinating Castle of Grinzane, there was a lot of talk about it and the educational sessions dedicated to social networks and more particularly to TikTok saw the rooms particularly crowded, with the operators of the supply chain who are attentive, interesting and ready to ask questions. Many, already users of Facebook and Instagram for the promotion of vineyards, cellars, cheese production and related tasting experiences and discovery of production methods, as well as hospitality operators, curious to understand how to use this somewhat different tool. And translating content, in fact, is not that easy, explains expert Marika Marangella, Social Media Manager and Digital Content Creator of major brands. TikTok has a style of its own, more jaunty, which rewards fun, playful and comedy content.

Among the first operators to have successfully tried the platform is RyanAir, whose target has always been primarily young. On the profile (@ryanair) he has therefore chosen to propose himself in a fun way, taking advantage of the trends of the moment and putting a cartoon face on his planes.

The first tourism organization to land on TikTok was the Swiss one, which instead chose a more glossy style, but which focuses on curiosity: on the profile @switzerlandtourism publishes enchanting corners of the country, so enchanting and successful that it has enticed other creators to make similar videos.

Slowly others arrived, including @visittrentino. “To date, I believe they are the Italian leaders in social media communication in this sector,” comments Marangella. And the big tourism chains have also arrived, such as Hilton, which exploits the wealth of the locations in which its structures are located in the world, showing the different locations in the videos. But Soho House is also worth keeping an eye on. In the high-level hospitality sector, Borgo Egnazia stands out, exploiting the curiosity and discovery factor by telling the Apulian authenticity.

Another interesting case, the Antico Vinaio, in the videos with a marked Tuscan accent has done – says Marangella – an excellent reputation work which for the local operators of food and wine tourism can be a source of inspiration: it is so well known that among the boys, those goes on vacation in Florence, goes there even just to make a video to share.



One of the rooms of the Castle of Grinzane, where, among other things, there was talk of social media and podcasts

But festivals are now also being promoted on TikTok, such as @primaverasound, or, again in terms of music, there was the case history of Costa Cruises which made a promotional launch on the platform during the Sanremo Festival.

And if not everyone can throw themselves into irony, for those who manage luxury businesses, the expert advises to remember that on TikTok they will find the children of their customers, often the first drivers of choice when it comes to holidays, and therefore focus on sympathy. , enhancing those who work in the structures, such as entertainers or chefs. In short, keep your own style, but work on the personal and on the relationship.

«TikTok still needs a strategy» explains Annalisa Romeo, Digital Media Strategist of Moore Communication, «especially because it is a new tool, it needs even more a communication strategy from the promotional entities or the companies that deal with it. of tourism “. And if the first and the greatest have already tried it, certainly in the near future it will also be the turn of the medium and local businesses. After all, now, also thanks to Calenda, it is the trend of the moment.