Ilona Gvozdyova spent more than 250,000 dollars on the construction of the house

Choreographer Ilona Gvozdiova and her husband continue to decorate their country house, which has been under renovation for more than three years. The star says that they started collecting funds for their dream as soon as they started living together. Parents also helped with funds. In general, Ilona says that they have already spent about 250,000 dollars. They even had to sell the apartment in which they lived before.

“My husband and I have been saving for this house all our lives. Building from scratch means it would take 20 years to build. We collected for our purpose, we limited ourselves in many ways. Of course, this did not happen without the support and help of parents. Parents supported and helped us financially”– said Gvozdyova in an interview with Alina Dorotiuk.

Although there is still work to be done in the house, Ilona invited journalist Alina Dorotyuk and showed her the apartment.

The total area of ​​the two-story building is approximately 240 square meters. On the first floor there is a spacious kitchen with an island, which is combined with a recreation area with a fireplace.

“We have such an open space. This is both a hall and a kitchen. I always wanted to have such a large space. All colors are light, heavenly. I always dreamed of having an island in the kitchen.”– said Gvozdyova.

Ilona thought out every detail herself, found decor elements and furniture. Her special pride is a large chandelier, for which she collected money for almost a year.

Also on the first floor there is a guest room, a bathroom and a closet under the marble stairs, where the family hides during air raids.

On the second floor, there are shared rooms for parents and children. Ilona admits that here she was able to realize her dream – she made a large dressing room.

She also dreams of completing the terrace, where you can go out from the bedroom, and arrange her women’s space there – with a sports and relaxation area.

Ilona also talked about her husband’s illness. Ivan was diagnosed with alopecia, his hair began to fall out for unknown reasons.

We will remind you that showman Volodymyr Ostapchuk is already engaged in the arrangement of a country house with his new chosen one. However, his ex-wife does not like it. Khrystyna Horniak demands to divide the property and threatens to sue.

43

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

