(ANSA) – PADUA, MARCH 07 – In a trial period in a consultancy firm for a couple of months in Milan, a 32-year-old girl discovered she was pregnant and, after talking about it with the owner, instead of being posed problems, she seen proposing a permanent contract, ready to be signed.



“It was a surprise – says Simona Carbonella -, I was ready for the worst, I had seen situations in the past in which women’s pregnancy had been made to weigh on the job. Instead, the owner proved happy with my announcement. He told me that I shouldn’t have any fears, and he immediately offered me a permanent job contract. I burst into tears, a beautiful emotion”. The woman, in her fourth month of pregnancy, is working in the studio “without feeling – she explains – any kind of pressure”.



The labor consultancy firm, with 35 employees, is that of Alessandro Necchio, with headquarters in Padua, a branch in Milan, and an opening soon again in the Venetian city.



“When Simona informed us that she was expecting a child – explains Necchio – I just thought it was a beautiful thing. The values ​​we put into our business are these. It is no coincidence that the project for the new headquarters also includes a nursery, for the children of our employees (there are 4, with this one coming), and a gym for all the staff”. “I don’t have children – continues Necchio, 42 – but I am the son of separated parents.



I would like to be the adult I needed when I was little”. (ANSA).

