Images of mass arrests in Gaza circulating online: did Israel put Hamas fighters or civilians on the streets blindfolded and in their underwear?

Images of a mass arrest by the Israeli army in northern Gaza are circulating on social media. According to Israeli media, the detainees who are put on the street in their underwear are Hamas fighters, while according to Palestinian media they are innocent civilians.

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM

The photos and videos show Palestinian men in underwear kneeling on the street and on a sandhill. They are blindfolded and have their hands tied behind their backs. Another photo shows several men being transported half-naked in the cargo space of an army vehicle. The shocking images are being shared on social media and were also published by several Israeli news media, including The Times of Israel and Haaretz.

The fact that this was a mass arrest by the Israeli army can be seen from the uniforms of the soldiers, but who was arrested remains unclear for the time being. According to Israeli media, these are Hamas fighters who have surrendered to the army. According to Arab media, these are innocent civilians. The Arabic news site Alaraby Aljadeed even reports that one of its journalists was arrested during the arrest. On social media, some even think they recognize the journalist in his underwear and blindfolded in the crowd in the images of the arrest.

Based on the pharmacy whose facade sign is visibly depicted in the images, the location of the mass arrest could now be verified. This concerns Beit Lahia, a Palestinian town in the north of Gaza.

The Israeli army has not yet responded to the images.

Based on the pharmacy’s blue sign on the facade, the location in northern Gaza could be deduced. — © Twitter

