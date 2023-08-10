Home » The Grande Matecaña continues to make history
The Grande Matecaña continues to make history

Deportivo Pereira secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores after drawing 1-1 in the second leg against Independiente del Valle at the Atahualpa stadium in Quito, Ecuador.

In the 4th minute, Independiente del Valle’s Michael Hoyos opened the scoring after a rebound in the box. However, in the 49th minute, Larry Angulo of Deportivo Pereira leveled the score with a goal from the crescent of the box, assisted by Ángelo Rodríguez.

With this draw, Deportivo Pereira advanced to the quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 2-1 in their favor, after their 1-0 victory in the first leg at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

The match referee was Darío Herrera, who led the match impartially. Both teams had chances to score, but the score remained unchanged until the end.

Deportivo Pereira becomes one of the eight teams that will compete for the continental title, a historic achievement for Grande Matecaña.

