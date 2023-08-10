Record High Water Level of Daqing River in Tianjin Raises Flood Control Concerns

Record High Water Levels in Daqing River Put Tianjin at Risk of Flooding

(Tianjin, China) – The Daqing River in Tianjin is currently experiencing a flood, with the water level in the Taitou section reaching a record high. This has raised concerns about potential flooding in the area.

Over the past few days, a flood fighting and rescue team consisting of various departments, including the People’s Liberation Army, public security, firefighting, and local officials, has been working tirelessly. Their efforts have focused on constructing embankments and patrolling the area for potential dangers.

Both sides of the river and the Dongdian flood storage and detention area have seen continuous movement of engineering transportation vehicles, flood fighting and rescue vehicles, as well as personnel and machinery. The intensity of the work demonstrates the commitment of all parties involved in managing the flood situation.

Due to its role as an important flood discharge channel in the Haihe River Basin, the water level in the Daqing River continues to rise, leading to a severe flood control situation. As of 10 am on the 9th, the water level at the head of the Daqing River was close to 6 meters, nearing the peak of the flood forecast.

To ensure the safety of the embankment, all forces present at the scene are fully prepared to handle emergencies and potential dangers. Their dedication and efforts are aimed at maintaining the integrity of the embankment and safeguarding the surrounding areas.

Reporters Xu Jian and Hao Jie have reported on the situation, with the coverage produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency.

The local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to protect residents and property in the affected areas. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

