Inter e Paramount+, i nerazzurri in campo con i Transformers – Sport Marketing News

On the occasion of Inter-Udinese, Simone Inzaghi’s team will present itself in a new guise: the Nerazzurri players will take to the pitch with a limited edition shirt that celebrates the Transformers saga.

The film saga, live action and animated series that has both human and
Transformers and which originates from the Hasbro toy line of the same name, will in fact be coming soon
protagonist on Paramount+: from December 8th, in addition to the first 6 chapters – Transformers, Transformers –
Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers 3, Transformers 4: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last
knight, Bumblebee – and the animated series Transformers: Earthspark already present on the platform, the
Paramount+ subscribers will have exclusive access to the latest chapter, Transformers, for 45 days:
the awakening.

Diretto da Steven Caple Jr con Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron
Perlman, the last chapter catapults the viewer into an adventure around the world, where we find ourselves
the Autobots and a new generation of Transformers, the Maximals, who take part in the eternal battle
on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

For the occasion, San Siro will have two special guests: two Transformers will watch the match from
field edge. The two characters from the saga will also be present, again on Saturday 9th
December, at the Inter Women’s match at the Arena Civica against Sampdoria.

The shirt with the new Transformers logo will be available for purchase – in a limited edition – in
Inter Store in Galleria Passarella and San Siro and online at store.inter.it starting today, 6 December
2023.

See also  Lazio market, Marcos Antonio close for 10 million

The jersey will then be the protagonist of an even more important challenge: Paramount+ and Inter will in fact donate
some shirts for young patients hospitalized in the pediatric wards of various hospitals in the Milan area.
Fans will also be able to participate in the auction on Ebay to win a selection of shirts
worn by the Nerazzurri during the match: all proceeds will be donated to charity.

