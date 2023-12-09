Aco Pejović ended up in the hospital after Aleksandra Prijović’s concert Entertainment

Aco Pejović performed sick at Aleksandra Prijović’s first concert, and now he has revealed what happened afterwards.

Izvor: Twitter/screenshot/@nina_krunic

Aco Pejović was a guest at Aleksandra Prijović’s first concert in Zagreb, and now he is found out what happened that day. The appearance of the godfathers on stage was very emotional, and Aleksandra revealed that the singer, although he was sick, came to join her.

“Even though you are sick, you came to respect me. I will never forget that. Thank you”, said the singer, and Aco replied: “Thank you for existing.” However, everything “paid off” for the singer after the performance.

“I have to admit that four or five days ago I was very unwell. This was felt by my godmother at the concert in Zagreb. I was in America for seven days, it was sung day after day, which, anyway, was agreed upon a bit nonsense. I don’t blame the manager, but it just happened that way. Then after that I went everywhere, where it was very difficult for me to get on stage. I barely lasted those three songs as a guest, then I ended up in the hospital”.said Pejović.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/ATA IMAGES/MM

“I was on infusions, they wanted to leave me. I was simply tired. The next day I had a concert in Rijeka, after the fourth song I wanted to stop. I had to rest well after the concert,” said Aco.



(Flash/MONDO/M.C)

