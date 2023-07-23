IMILCHIL: TWO ROUND TABLES FOR AN ASSOCIATION PLATFORM PROJECT: MIGRATION AND SOLIDARITY WITH MOROCCO

Couple Mohammed Drihem

As part of the Imilchil Moroccans of the World Festival, organized from August 11 to 14, 2023 in Imilchil by the Akhiam Association for Economic and Social Development of Imilchil and the Association Solidarité Echange Nord Sud (SENS) of Bordeaux in partnership with the Council of the Community of Moroccans Abroad (CCME), the Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans Living Abroad (FH2MRE), the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad, the Regional Investment Center of the Draa Tafilalet Region (CRI) and ACALINO; two round tables dedicated to the establishment of the Platform of associations “Migration and solidarity with Morocco” are scheduled for August 12, 2023 with the objective of bringing together the actors involved in solidarity development with Morocco, in order to define the objectives and missions of the Platform, as well as the concrete actions to be put in place to ensure effective coordination of actions in favor of Morocco’s development and solidarity with the country.

During these working round tables, the participants in this 5th edition of the Imilchil Festival of Moroccans of the World will address topics aimed at “Defining the objectives and missions of the Platform to ensure effective coordination of actions in favor of Morocco’s development and solidarity with the country”, “Establishing a concrete action plan to strengthen links with Regions, Communities and localities in Europe, by promoting a reciprocal and win/win approach”, “Discussing strategies for promoting investment opportunities in a perspective of decentralized cooperation and twinning between Moroccan and European communities. And finally put in place; monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure the effectiveness of the actions undertaken by the Platform.

According to the organizers of these two round tables; working time will be dedicated to sharing ideas, expertise and experiences, with the aim of building together a solid and committed network in the service of Morocco’s development and friendship between Europe and Morocco. This is actually a First Round Table around the theme of “What place of MDM in local development policies in Morocco?” which will be hosted by Driss El Yazami, local authorities in Morocco and the Migration and Solidarity with Morocco platform. The second round table devoted to “Current European policies on migration: what do the MDMs think?” and which will be led by FORIM, decentralized cooperation and the Migration and Solidarity with Morocco platform

It should be recalled that the conclusions of the seminar, organized by the CCME and the ARM in Rabat on March 9, 2023, were relevant in view of the rich and varied debates and interventions of the participants and that for many decades, the Moroccans of the World (MDM) have demonstrated their immense potential for investment in the fields of social and economic action. In addition to remittances, which reach record levels each year and increasingly contribute to the national GDP, the MDMs also share their expertise and know-how, while creating very strong bonds of friendship and sympathy with Morocco.

Nevertheless ; the absence of a legal framework and of a body specifically dedicated to Moroccans of the World (MDM) in the regions has detrimental consequences on the effectiveness of the actions and the commitment of the MDM in their territories of attachment.

Also, it is specified, Solidarity with local populations transcends political divisions and ideological sensitivities. The fight against injustice is the essential driving force behind actions in education, child protection, the fight against poverty, health, water and sanitation, the social and solidarity economy, infrastructure, and many more.

Driven by a spirit of self-sacrifice, openness and empathy, the associations of Moroccans of the World (MDM) engaged in solidarity development with Morocco are calling for the creation of an informal platform entitled “Migration and solidarity with Morocco”.

This initiative aims to follow the conclusions of the Rabat seminar, to participate in defining the role of the MDMs in the regions and to strengthen the existing structures of the MDMs in this new dynamic that is beginning to forge new links with Morocco.

If the role of MDMs in local development in the countries of residence is well established; the worrying rise in racism and discrimination requires our structures to strengthen links with the Regions, Communities and localities in Europe.

Promoting opportunities for action and investment must be done in a logic of reciprocity and in a win/win spirit. Creating the conditions necessary for the emergence of decentralized cooperation and twinning between Moroccan communities can only strengthen the friendship between Europe and Morocco, while allowing local elected officials to increase their skills.

Related