IMILCHIL: WORLD MOROCCAN FESTIVAL AN ESSENTIAL EVENT AT THE SERVICE OF LOCAL DEVELOPMENT

Couple Mohammed Drihem

The Akhiam Association for Economic and Social Development of Imilchil in collaboration with the Association Solidarité Echange Nord Sud (SENS) of Bordeaux in France and their national and foreign partners are organizing the 5th edition of the Festival des Marocains du Monde d’Imilchil du August 11 to 14, 2023 next.

Initiated in partnership with the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad (CCME), the Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans Living Abroad (FH2MRE), the Province of Midelt, the Regional, Provincial and Municipal Councils and the Forum of International Solidarity Organizations from Migrations (FORIM) with the Collective of International Solidarity Organizations from Migrations (COSIM Nouvelle Aquitaine); this new edition of the Imilchil World Moroccans Festival; this locality nestled in the heart of the mountains of the Eastern High Atlas; will know more than one activity programmed by the organizers to allow visitors to better know the cultural, natural, architectural and heritage riches of this Region considered to be the stronghold of the Ait Hdiddou who are a large Berber tribe located in the Eastern High Atlas , in Morocco, and belonging to the confederation of Aït Yafelman who would have reached the High Atlas massif at the time of the Almoravid expansion in the 11th century to settle in the upper Dades valley for nine centuries.

Thus, the Moroccans of the world participating in this event alongside about fifty Moroccan residents will have the opportunity to visit the Drinking Water project financed by SENS, the lakes of Isli and Tislite with sports activities in mountain biking, animations and relaxation with a Lunch at the edge of the small lake of Tislite where they will have the pleasure of living to the rhythms of the songs and dances of the Amazigh mountain with the traditional Wedding Ceremony.

In addition, Moroccan festival-goers from here and elsewhere will participate in a round table devoted to the theme of the “Role of Moroccans residing abroad in local development” in their respective territories of origin and will follow with interest the testimonials MRE and FORIM associative actors followed by the delivery of materials to young entrepreneurs in the Imilchil Region by COSIM.

Also, participants in this festival will be invited to take part in an excursion to visit the AKHIAM cave with its Waterfall, its Stalagmites Stalactites and its natural bridge. Followed by a visit of the associative projects including in particular and among others: the Apple Juice and Vinegar Cooperative Project.

