The Implementation Opinions of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province on Promoting the Comprehensive Rural Revitalization at a High Level in 2023

(February 25, 2023)

In order to conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, promote the overall revitalization of the countryside at a high level, accelerate the construction of a strong province with high-efficiency ecological agriculture, and promote the modernization of Chinese-style agriculture and rural areas first, according to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council’s “About Doing a Good Job in Comprehensively Promoting Rural Revitalization in 2023 In the spirit of “Opinions on Work”, combined with the actual situation of our province, the following implementation opinions are put forward.

1. General requirements

(1) Guiding ideology. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the decision-making and deployment of the 15th Provincial Party Congress and the Second Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Party Committee, focusing on the rural areas in the context of common prosperity Revitalization, anchoring the goal of building a strong province with high-efficiency ecological agriculture, adhering to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas, adhering to the integrated advancement of agricultural modernization and rural modernization, adhering to the “two-wheel drive” of science and technology and reform, and deepening the “double strength” of agriculture, rural construction, and common prosperity of farmers Take action to promote the revitalization of rural industries, talents, culture, ecology, and organizations at a high level, consolidate the foundation of food security in an all-round way, build a livable, business-friendly and beautiful village in the whole region, innovate and improve the rural digital economy, optimize and improve the rural business environment, and upgrade and improve capabilities Rural “sweet potato economy”, implement the project of improving the carrying capacity of county towns and deepening the “thousand village demonstration, ten thousand village improvement” project, accelerate the integrated development of urban and rural areas, build a system and mechanism that is conducive to the common prosperity of farmers and rural areas, and continue to polish the “three rural” work gold cards, Contribute the power of “Sannong” to the in-depth implementation of the “Eight-eight Strategy”, create an “important window” with “two firsts”, and strive to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang.

(2) Main objectives. In 2023, the added value of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery in the province will increase by 3%, the agricultural labor productivity will reach 54,000 yuan/person, the contribution rate of agricultural scientific and technological progress will reach 67%, the per capita disposable income of rural residents will increase by 8%, and the income gap between urban and rural residents will narrow To within 1.89, the income ratio of farmers in the province and 26 counties in mountainous areas shrunk to 1.26, and the income ratio of farmers in the province to low-income farmers shrunk to 1.95.

2. Deepen the “Double Strong” Action of Agriculture and Accelerate the Construction of a Powerful Province of Efficient Ecological Agriculture

(3) Consolidate the foundation of food security in an all-round way. Implement grain production capacity improvement actions to ensure that the grain sown area is stable at more than 15.2 million mu and the total output is stable at more than 12.4 billion catties. Improve the income guarantee mechanism for grain farmers, and keep the minimum purchase price of rice higher than the national minimum purchase price. Implement rice full cost insurance across the province, and actively explore planting income insurance. Establish an interest compensation mechanism for major grain-producing counties. Implement the “five-excellence linkage” action of the grain industry, and build a number of high-standard comprehensive grain material storage warehouses and regional grain emergency support facilities. Optimize the structure of reserve varieties. Improve the grain emergency supply guarantee system, the grain emergency processing capacity has reached more than 26,400 tons per day, and the emergency supply outlets have reached more than 2,140. Adhere to efforts at both ends of increasing production and reducing losses, and promote the production, transportation, storage, addition and elimination of grain saving and loss reduction in the whole chain. Implement the most stringent farmland protection system, implement fertile soil foundation consolidation projects, establish a management and control mechanism for farmland planting uses, explore the “advance before exit” mechanism for the balance of farmland entry and exit, and strictly control the conversion of farmland to other agricultural land. Consolidate the achievements of “field length system” + “smart land protection”, and realize early detection, early stop and early disposal of illegal problems in cultivated land. Revise the province’s farmland construction plan, build and upgrade more than 600,000 mu of high-standard farmland, accelerate the construction of all permanent basic farmland into high-standard farmland, and promote the layer-by-layer integration of cultivated land, permanent basic farmland, high-standard farmland, and grain production functional areas . Carry out the replacement of steep slope agricultural land (non-forest land) with plain forest land, and implement the “Top 100 Excellent” land reclamation project. Daxing rural water conservancy infrastructure construction, formulating the province’s farmland irrigation development plan, implementing the modernization of 500,000 mu of large and medium-sized irrigation areas, updating and renovating 1,500 irrigation facilities, eliminating dangers and strengthening 200 dangerous reservoirs, and renovating 450 dangerous mountain ponds. Strengthen the construction of farmland water conservancy facilities connecting the backbone projects of irrigation districts with the field canal system.

(4) Build a diversified food supply system. Strictly assess the “vegetable basket” mayor responsibility system, and accelerate the construction of a large food supply system that integrates grain, economy and feed, combines agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery, and simultaneously develops plants, animals and microorganisms. Accelerate the revitalization of rural industries, and deeply implement the “ten industry trillion” cultivation project. Vigorously develop under-forest planting and under-forest product collection and primary processing, develop an under-forest economy of “thousand villages with ten thousand yuan” of 60,000 mu, and identify 10 planting bases of authentic Chinese medicinal materials under the forest. The newly planted and transformed Camellia oleifera covers an area of ​​330,000 mu. Implement the high-quality development of animal husbandry, stabilize the breeding sow population at more than 650,000, and support the development of poultry, sheep, cattle and other industries. The area of ​​vegetable bases is stable and guaranteed, and the output of vegetables remains at about 19 million tons. Implement the construction of healthy aquaculture and ecological aquaculture demonstration areas, build 50 deep-sea anti-wind and wave deep-water net cages and intelligent aquaculture platforms, and 100,000 square meters of artificial fish reefs in marine ranch demonstration areas. Make excellent and strong tea, fruit, edible fungus and other characteristic industries. Improve the “vegetable basket” main product price monitoring and early warning mechanism.

(5) Strengthen the support of agricultural technology and mechanical equipment. Formulate implementation plans for tackling key agricultural technologies. Accelerate the creation of agricultural science and technology innovation highlands, and implement projects such as “leading soldiers”, “leading geese” and “three rural nine parties” agricultural industry technological innovation. Promote the revolution of the seed industry, continue to steadily implement major scientific and technological projects for the selection and breeding of new agricultural varieties, and complete the general survey of agricultural germplasm resources in the province. The system of special commissioners for science and technology was deepened, and more than 5,000 special commissioners for science and technology were selected and dispatched by provinces, cities and counties. Improve the construction level of the provincial and ministerial joint construction of national key laboratories, and support the construction of a provincial agricultural machinery equipment technology innovation platform. Improve the grass-roots agricultural technology promotion system and strengthen the public service function. Promote the construction of pilot areas for the promotion and application of small-scale agricultural machinery in hilly and mountainous areas, and create 30 pilot counties for high-quality development of “machine replacement”, 150 full-scale mechanization application bases, and 35 agricultural machinery innovation test bases. Support the construction of the National Forestry and Grassland Equipment Science and Technology Innovation Park. Optimize the subsidy policy for the purchase and application of agricultural machinery, and carry out pilot projects for the integration of R&D, manufacturing, promotion and application of agricultural machinery. Accelerate the construction of centralized rice seedling raising centers and intensive vegetable seedling raising centers with facilities.

(6) Implement the “Hundreds and Thousands” project for high-quality agricultural development. Implement “hundreds and thousands” projects such as grain production functional areas, modern agricultural parks, modern agricultural service centers (non-physical institutions), smart agriculture, agricultural product cold chain logistics, and agricultural product processing to accelerate the improvement of modern agricultural infrastructure. Formulate a plan for the delineation of ten million mu of grain production functional areas. Build 10 provincial-level modern agricultural parks, strive to create 1 national-level modern agricultural park, and support eligible projects to apply for special bonds. Build 30 provincial agricultural service centers. Iteratively upgrade the industrial brains of planting, animal husbandry, fishery, etc., and build 10 future farms and 100 digital agricultural factories (bases). Support hierarchical and classified construction of cold chain collection and distribution centers in origin, accelerate the construction of grain drying, cold storage in agricultural product origin, and cold chain logistics facilities, and build 200 rural farmers’ markets with confidence. Focus on intensive processing to build agricultural product processing parks, and guide agricultural product processing enterprises to sink to production areas and concentrate in parks.

(7) Develop ecological low-carbon agriculture. Steadily promote carbon neutrality in the agricultural sector, and build 250 new ecological low-carbon farms. Deepen the reform of “two systems of fertilizer and medicine”, promote the expansion of formula fertilizer instead of balanced fertilizer, and the resource utilization and harmless treatment rate of livestock and poultry manure will reach 93%. Deepen the healthy soil action, solidly promote the third national soil census, and the safe utilization rate of polluted cultivated land has reached more than 92%. Innovate planting techniques such as grain-stabilizing and fertile fields and interplanting in gardens, and promote rice-vegetable, rice-mushroom, rice-bean-oil and other crop rotation models, as well as “rice field fish farming” and “rice and shrimp rotation (co) cropping” and other farming models. Promote the “zero direct drainage” model of farmland water regression. Implement the ten-year fishing ban on the Yangtze River and strictly implement the system of fishing moratoriums. Do a good job in the management of the eight major river basins during the unified fishing ban period, carry out the proliferation and release of aquatic organisms, and strengthen the restoration and protection of fishery resources.

(8) Upgrading and improving the “sweet potato economy” in rural areas. Develop the agricultural headquarters economy, promote Taizhou’s “following the sun to grow watermelons”, and Shengzhou’s “Three Realms Grain Planting Team” to expand and grow grain. Deepen agricultural exchanges and cooperation between countries along the “Belt and Road” and the Yangtze River Delta, and implement the RCEP three-year action plan. Hold the Global Important Agricultural Cultural Heritage (China) Conservation and Development Alliance Conference, formulate opinions on the protection and utilization of important agricultural cultural heritage, and announce more than 20 provincial-level important agricultural cultural heritage resources. Improve the “chain length system” of the entire agricultural industry chain, cultivate provincial-level specialty chains of 5 billion yuan in edible fungi, citrus, bayberry, and Huyang, and national agricultural full-scale chains of 10 billion yuan in tea, live pigs, aquatic products, and Chinese medicinal materials. The key chain of the industrial chain. Create a number of national rural industrial integration development demonstration parks and national forestry industry demonstration parks. Accelerate the development of creative agriculture and support the construction of key laboratories for creative agriculture. Strengthen the “Zheli Pastoral” leisure agricultural brand, and explore new models such as shared pastoral. Cultivate regional public brands and corporate brands of agricultural products, and add 20 new brand enterprises of “Zhejiang Agricultural Products” and 400 green food products. Successfully hold the China International Tea Expo, Zhejiang Agricultural Expo, and Zhejiang Seed Industry Expo.

3. Deepen rural construction actions and lead the construction of a livable, business-friendly and beautiful countryside with the “ten million project”

(9) Optimizing the rural spatial layout. Strengthen the preparation and implementation of land and space planning, continue to optimize the structure and layout of land space, and systematically support the construction of new urbanization with counties as important carriers. Encourage the compilation of “multi-plan integration” practical village planning with one or several administrative villages as a unit, and reasonably determine the layout and construction boundaries of villages. Incorporate village planning into the catalog of village-level discussions and consultations. Strengthen the management of rural construction planning permits, strictly regulate the withdrawal and merger of villages, and strictly prohibit large-scale demolition and construction against the wishes of farmers. Promote the comprehensive rectification, development and utilization of “hollow villages”. Carry out comprehensive land improvement in a solid manner, complete 100 improvement projects, and promote high-quality trials of comprehensive land improvement across townships. Promote the consolidation of agricultural land and construction land as a whole, revitalize the stock of rural construction land, and give priority to ensuring the demand for rural construction land.

(10) Build a livable, business-friendly and beautiful village. Comprehensively summarize the practical achievements, institutional achievements, and theoretical achievements of the “Ten Thousand Project” and carry out a series of activities for the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “Ten Thousand Project”. Guided by the “ten million project”, with the beautiful countryside as the background, the future village as a demonstration, and the pursuit of common prosperity, we will build a livable, business-friendly and beautiful village, and build a new era of “a thousand villages in the future, ten thousand villages in common, and a harmonious world“. To speed up the pace of allowing farmers to live a modern and civilized life on the spot. Focusing on “harmonious environment, harmonious industry, harmonious humanities, harmonious governance, and harmonious life”, establish a livable, industrial and beautiful rural construction system, and formulate guidance, construction guidance, and evaluation methods for livable, industrial, and beautiful rural areas. Combining points, lines and areas to promote livable and business-friendly joint construction and joint creation of beautiful villages, more than 200 future villages will be built, and a number of model towns and beautiful courtyards will be cultivated. Promote livable, business-friendly and beautiful rural areas, group-style, and belt-shaped development.

(11) Improve the rural landscape in the whole region. Deepen the “three revolutions” of rural domestic garbage, sewage and toilets, continue to carry out village cleaning campaigns, and build and renovate 3,000 rural domestic sewage treatment facilities. Explore the rural property management model, and improve the long-term mechanism for improving the rural living environment. Respect the original texture of the village, implement micro-renovation and refinement, and promote village space sorting, function implantation, and sign matching. Improve the management system and mechanism of farm house construction, dynamically update the general atlas library of farm house design, and jointly promote farm house renovation, garden beautification, and green enclosure reduction, so as to realize the unique style of newly built houses, the overall improvement of existing farm houses, and the multi-family The house has been renovated. Actively promote the sequencing of pipelines, and push pipelines into the ground where conditions permit. Promote the leveling and beautification of roads in the village, and build “smooth, clean, beautiful and safe” rural roads.

(12) Implement rural cultural revitalization actions. Implement the cultural benefit project for hundreds of cities and thousands of villages, explore the construction of regional public cultural service complexes, and build new rural cultural spaces such as cultural stations. Carry out the project of “Enriching Beauty with the Spark of Literature and Art” and build a number of aesthetic education villages. Implement the revolutionary culture and red gene inheritance plan, cultivate 100 “Zhejiang cultural logos”, and build more than 200 rural museums. Implement 246 historical and cultural (traditional) village protection and utilization village projects, and explore the centralized protection and utilization of traditional villages. Inherit and carry forward the rural solar term culture. Excavate and develop agriculture-related characteristic sports and fitness industries, and extensively carry out sports and fitness events popular with farmers. Organize a series of activities in Zhejiang for the Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival.

(13) Improve the “four governance integration” rural governance system. Deepen party building to lead grassroots governance, further promote the Wancun Good Governance Project, and deepen the pilot demonstration construction of the national rural governance construction system. Fully implement the system that members of the county-level leadership team pack the township to go to the village, members of the township leadership team pack the village joint household, and village cadres pack the network to enter the household system. Strengthen the construction of the township leadership and cadre team in the new era, carry out special research and dispatch after the election and the political quality inspection of the leadership, and promote the overall function of the township leadership. Improve the villagers’ self-government mechanism led by the party organization, innovate and improve the “villagers talk about things” system, and promote the national village-level discussion and consultation innovation experiment pilot. Deeply promote grassroots practice of people’s democracy throughout the process, and implement democratic elections, democratic consultations, democratic decision-making, democratic management, and democratic supervision in accordance with the law. Adhere to and develop the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, improve the normalized institutional mechanism of mass prevention and mass governance, and improve the multiple prevention, mediation and resolution mechanisms of social conflicts and disputes. Deepen the “Yu Village Experience” of rural governance in the new era. Promote the cultivation project of “people who understand the law” in rural areas, and strengthen the construction of a one-stop cloud platform for public legal services. Promote the use of practical and effective governance methods such as the point system and the list system. Innovate and improve the “post-Chen experience”, strengthen the supervision of small and micro power at the village level, and deepen the construction of clean villages. Regularly promote the anti-crime and evil work in rural areas. Promote the rural practice of the “Ten Rites of Zhejiang Style”, deepen the construction of the rule of law at the grassroots level, strengthen the construction of family education and family traditions, promote the transformation of customs, innovate dining table civilization, and promote the practice of family banquets in auditoriums and banquets for weddings and funerals. Deepen the promotion of party building to lead the smart governance of the grid, and improve the mechanisms for grid item access, standardized operation, and role play.

4. Deepen the action of common prosperity for farmers and continue to narrow the “three major gaps”

(14) Deepen the rural integration reform of strengthening villages and enriching people. Implement the three-year action plan for developing a new type of rural collective economy, and more than 90% of the administrative villages have an annual income of more than 300,000 yuan and an operating income of more than 150,000 yuan. Standardize the development of strong village companies. Promote the development model of “regional grouping” and implement 1,100 “enclave” grouping projects. Implement the village lighting action, and carry out village management according to local conditions. Introduce guidance on the revitalization and utilization of idle homesteads and idle farm houses, and explore revitalization methods such as entrusted leasing, cooperative development, recycling and development, and shareholding. Encourage qualified areas to hire rural professional managers, and introduce professionals or teams who understand the countryside, are good at management, and can manage to participate in rural operations. Continue to deepen the pilot program of comprehensive rural reform. Promote the integration reform of geographical indications and rich peasants, and the utilization rate of geographical indication brands will reach 80%.

(15) Innovate and improve the rural digital economy. Accelerate the construction of digital rural leading areas, promote the efficiency of rural digital industries, improve the quality of digital services, and improve the digital foundation. Guide the platform economy to empower the development of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”, accelerate the construction of a rural credit information system, and use digital means to promote various elements to support agriculture and rural areas. Cultivate new forms of e-commerce for agricultural products such as online agricultural exhibitions, online senbo, live streaming, and community group buying, and build more than 2,200 e-commerce professional villages, and realize rural online retail sales of 1.1 trillion yuan. Accelerate the construction of “Rural Brain + Zhenong Series Application”, and the average daily usage of “Zhenong Code” is 300,000 times. Cultivate and introduce rural digital technology talents, and establish a rural digital training and practice system. Implement rural digital new infrastructure projects, speed up the construction of 5G base stations in rural areas, carry out blind construction of basic networks in remote areas, mountainous areas, and islands, and promote the application of new digital technologies such as Beidou satellite navigation system, remote sensing, big data, and artificial intelligence in agricultural and rural areas .

(16) Promote sustained, general and rapid income growth for farmers. Broaden the conversion channel from “clear waters and green mountains” to “golden mountains and silver mountains”, accelerate the “expansion of rural areas” for farmers, and promote “everyone has something to do, and every family has income”. Deepen the quality improvement project of tens of millions of farmers and the training plan for rural craftsmen, and carry out training for migrant workers in order-based and in-demand occupations. Implement the plan of ten thousand rural households to become rich through tourism, and upgrade and build a group of 3A-level scenic villages. If the number of relocated households reaches 80% in the key provincial-level rural revitalization assistance villages, it will be deemed as the relocation of the whole village. Develop courtyard economy, develop 20,000 rural public welfare posts, and promote local and nearby employment of farmers.

(17) Improve the level of rural social security. Promote the expansion of insurance coverage for migrant workers, stabilize and expand the employment and entrepreneurship of migrant workers. Strengthen the protection of major and serious diseases, and improve the long-term mechanism for preventing and resolving poverty due to illness and returning to poverty. Implement people-benefiting commercial supplementary medical insurance, and add long-term care insurance, birth defect prevention, family mutual aid and other multiple security projects on a pilot basis in Chun’an, Shengsi and other mountainous island counties and Lishui. Steadily increase the minimum standard of living in rural areas. Strengthen the assistance of “one old, one young and one disabled”, implement policies such as government payment of basic endowment insurance for urban and rural residents for those in need, financial aid for students from families with financial difficulties, and improve the social security system for rural disabled people.

(18) Accelerate the development of mountainous island villages. In-depth implementation of the “three synchronizations” action of getting rich first and then getting rich later, promoting the simultaneous progress of new urbanization and rural revitalization in Haidao County in mountainous areas, and accelerating the narrowing of regional gaps. Support Shengsi County and Jingning She Autonomous County to take the road of high-quality development of common prosperity in mountainous and island counties. Deepen the construction of a new type of helping community, expand the ten supporting actions for rural revitalization (26 counties), and improve the “26+10” dual-track parallel working mechanism. Taking the construction of the Poetry Road Cultural Belt as the starting point, we will support Haidao County in mountainous areas to create 50 themed boutique tourist routes such as Xiushui Poetry Road, pastoral farming and reading, landscape and humanities, and ancient forest roads. Support the construction of consumption assistance complexes and characteristic blocks, with an annual sales of more than 600 million yuan in consumption assistance. In-depth implementation of the “Wealth Supply Caravan” project, covering 3,000 remote mountainous villages. Newly built 5 rural revitalization demonstration areas in the old revolutionary base areas above the provincial level. Enhance the balance and accessibility of medical insurance in mountainous and island counties, promote the provincial integration of medical insurance services, and implement the integration reform of medical insurance remote settlement services for island counties. Develop and utilize climate resources, evaluate and recommend 30 climate-healthy villages. Add 1,000 sunshine food workshops in mountainous island counties and rural areas.

V. Promote the integrated development of urban and rural areas within the county, and accelerate the process of urban-rural integration

(19) Improve the carrying capacity of the county. Adhere to the “two-wheel drive” of new-type urbanization and rural revitalization, and take the improvement of the county’s carrying capacity as the driving force to accelerate the integrated development of urban and rural areas within the county. Improve the driving ability of the county’s industrial platform, build a number of national economic and technological development zones, high-tech industrial development zones, and provincial-level high-energy strategic platforms, and support the promotion and development of mountainous county characteristic ecological industry platforms. Improve the supporting capacity of the county’s infrastructure and public service guarantees, improve the transportation network inside and outside the county, update the resilient pipe network facilities, and lay out the county’s digital infrastructure. Improve the carrying capacity of the county’s ecological environment, deepen the construction of “zero direct sewage discharge areas” in cities and towns, build a “zero-waste city”, and improve the county’s ecological green space system.

(20) Accelerate the integration of urban and rural infrastructure. Create version 2.0 of the “Four Good Rural Roads”, promote 26 counties (towns) in mountainous areas to connect three-level roads and administrative villages to connect two-lane roads, and complete 1,000 kilometers of newly rebuilt rural roads and 6,000 kilometers of maintenance projects. Build happy rivers and lakes in the whole area, build 110 kilometers of Haitang Anlan Project, complete 500 kilometers of small and medium-sized rivers, build 100 beautiful rivers and lakes, and more than 100 “water beauty villages and towns”, improve the county-level unified management mechanism for rural water supply, and the homogeneity rate of urban and rural water supply Stable above 96%. Accelerate the construction of rural electrified villages in the new era, the reliability rate of power supply in rural areas has reached 99.98%, and 1,000 rural electrified villages in the new era have been built. Strengthen the standardization of rural gas supply. Support the development of rural clean energy industries, accelerate the construction of key pumped storage projects, and promote the pilot construction of green energy stations. Carry out the construction of barrier-free environment in rural areas.

(21) Improve the level of equalization of urban and rural public services. The integrated management of urban and township (town) village kindergartens is implemented, and the overall quality of rural preschool education basically reaches the average level of the local urban areas. Promote the construction of cross-regional religious communities, and gradually increase the proportion of integrated and co-constructed religious communities within the county. Promote the improvement of rural medical and health basic public services, newly rebuild and expand 500 standardized village-level medical institutions, and township health centers (community health service centers) that meet the national service capability evaluation standards account for 85%, and build more than 30 grassroots “flagship Chinese medicine centers” Museum” and build a group of “medical protection” children’s health management centers. Strengthen the construction of healthy villages. Deepen party building and lead multi-party collaboration to help “Zheli Kangyang”, summarize and promote the “Love Card” system for elderly care services. Develop mutual elderly care services in rural areas, and promote models such as “rural elderly apartments + elderly care services”.

(22) Accelerate the urbanization of the agricultural transfer population. Promote the reform of the household registration system with high quality, further relax restrictions on household registration in urban areas, implement a household registration system based on the place of habitual residence, and gradually carry out cumulative mutual recognition of household registration access periods such as social security payment years and residence years. Deepen the new residence permit system, fully implement the electronic residence permit, continue to implement the integrated application of “electronic residence permit + mutual recognition conversion”, and deepen the digital reform of population service management. Improve the mechanism for providing basic urban public services based on residence permits, gradually promote the connection between residence permits and ID cards, gradually expand the scope of basic public services that residence permit holders can enjoy, improve service standards, and explore a system based on the points system. Gradient supply system of public services in short supply. Explore the mechanism of voluntary and paid exit and transfer of the “three rights” of farmers who have settled in the city according to the law, and the protection mechanism for the withdrawal of rights and interests of farmers after they become citizens and urban housing. Improve the policy of linking the scale of new construction land in cities and towns with the urbanization of the agricultural transfer population. Support areas with mature conditions to carry out the pilot construction of provincial-level counties for the integrated development of urban and rural areas.

6. Comprehensively deepen rural reform and enhance the momentum of agricultural and rural development

(23) Deepen the reform of the rural business environment. Accelerate the construction of the “through-train policy for benefiting farmers” and the application of “Zheli Agricultural Affairs” to fully release the effect of policies for benefiting farmers. Deepen the integrated reform of “one thing + clear paper” in agricultural and rural investment. Improve the database of agricultural and rural investment promotion projects, and formulate and release investment guidelines. Standardize the service guidelines for agricultural and rural administrative approval items, and standardize special procedural behaviors such as technical review and on-site inspection. Improve the guidance function of online handling of affairs, realize “find it at a glance, understand it at a glance, and do it with one click”, and promote the transformation from “doing it on the Internet” to “easy to do it”. Promote departmental data sharing, intercommunication and mutual recognition, increase the rate of application information sharing, and popularize electronic certificates. Optimize the approval process for land use and environmental impact assessment for agricultural and rural projects.

(24) Deepen the reform of the rural land system. Orderly promote the pilot project of extending the second round of rural land contracts for another 30 years after the expiry date. Support qualified places to explore the centralized contiguous arrangement of farmland on the premise of farmers’ voluntary. Standardize and promote the integration of land contract management rights into the unified registration of real estate, and establish a “one thing” linkage mechanism for the management of rural land contract contracts and the registration and issuance of certificates. Deepen the reform of agricultural standard land, and build 400,000 mu of agricultural standard land. Steadily promote the pilot reform of the national rural homestead system, and explore the system for the transfer of homestead use rights. Deepen the pilot program of entering the market of collectively-owned commercial construction land, and establish a reasonable distribution mechanism for the value-added income of land entering the market.

(25) Deepen the reform of the rural collective property rights system. Create version 2.0 of the reform of “three rights to people (households) and rights to go with people (households)”, and explore the decoupling of the “three rights” of members of collective economic organizations from changes in household registration. Support collective economic organizations to achieve joint development through equity joint, project development, entrusted operation, joint venture and cooperation, etc., and the property rights and benefits formed are clear to the collective economic organization. Create a rural property rights transfer and trading system that is integrated and connected across the province, and carry out pilot projects for the standardized construction of rural property rights trading markets. Iterate the application of “Zhejiang Agricultural Economics and Management” and explore the financial performance evaluation system of large-scale collective economy villages. Deepen the reform of the collective forest tenure system.

(26) Deepen the reform of the new agricultural management system. Deepen the reform of the “three-in-one” agricultural cooperative union, support the development of new business entities such as family farms and farmers’ cooperatives, cultivate and expand agricultural social service organizations, and improve the organization, intensification, specialization, and socialization of agricultural production and operation. Strengthen the leading role of agricultural leading enterprises, improve the mechanism of supporting agriculture and benefiting farmers through joint agriculture, and guide the modern agricultural production standards, Technology, elements, etc. are introduced to small farmers to enhance the ability to continuously drive the industrialization of small farmers. Promote “management entities + small farmers”, “agricultural double strength + small farmers”, “agricultural services + small farmers”, and take the lead in building an organic connection mechanism between small farmers and modern agriculture.

7. Strengthen factor guarantee and mechanism innovation to ensure the priority development of agriculture and rural areas

(27) Increase financial guarantees. Persist in taking agriculture and rural areas as the priority protection area of ​​the general public budget, further tilt the investment in the provincial budget to agriculture and rural areas, and the proportion of funds used for agriculture and rural areas in the land transfer income of each districted city reaches 6%. Strengthen the use of the central bank’s monetary policy tools, carry out assessment and evaluation of financial institutions’ services for rural revitalization, and strive to achieve a balance of more than 7 trillion yuan in agriculture-related loans in the province. Deepen the reform of green finance and the reform of inclusive financial services for rural revitalization. Support agricultural mutual insurance such as fishery mutual insurance. Improve the rapid response system for catastrophe claims. The policy-based agricultural credit guarantee system has been improved, and the cooperation between provinces, cities and counties, and the “government-bank-guarantor” cooperative agricultural support model have basically covered large agricultural counties. Support the establishment of rural revitalization funds in a market-oriented manner.

(28) Make up for the shortcomings in the supply of land elements. To implement the new county and township-level land space planning, no less than 10% of the construction land index should be allocated to ensure the development of rural industries, and at least 5% of the newly added construction land index should be allocated to ensure the rural key industries and land when formulating the annual land use plan at the provincial level. Project land policy. Reasonably determine the layout of land use for agricultural production, rural residential areas, rural public facilities, infrastructure, and the integrated development of rural primary, secondary, and tertiary industries, and the indicators linked to urban and rural increases and decreases are prioritized for rural construction needs. Implement the land guarantee mechanism for major agricultural industrial projects, and implement separate runways and separate standards. Establish a supervision and audit mechanism for key rural industries and project land protection.

(29) Promote the revitalization of rural talents. Improve the four-level training system of provincial-level farmers’ universities, municipal-level farmers’ colleges, county-level farmers’ schools, training bases and field schools, and strengthen education and training for agricultural business entities. Implement the rural green-collar talent cultivation plan, introduce and cultivate more than 1,000 leading talents for rural revitalization, and recruit more than 40,000 new rural talents to participate in rural revitalization. Deepen the cultivation project of 100,000 agricultural makers, cultivate 20,000 new agricultural makers, and support the coordinated operation of 1,000 high-value intellectual property rights. Select and match the new round of village first secretaries, rural work instructors and village working groups. Improve the working mechanism for targeted training of agricultural technicians, rural health personnel, rural school teachers and teachers of urgently needed subjects, strengthen the introduction and cultivation of talents for rural digital construction, select and dispatch the fifth round of “Light of Hope” education expert team, and train 800 rural revitalization technology leaders . Accelerate the construction of vocational education for agriculture and rural areas, and improve the tuition-free policy for agriculture-related majors in agriculture and forestry colleges. Start the construction of the second batch of provincial-level rural talent revitalization pioneer counties. Establish rural talent information database and demand directory.

(30) Expand effective investment in agriculture and rural areas. Implement agricultural and rural priority projects, formulate rural revitalization policy packages, and accelerate the construction of major provincial projects in fields such as farmland construction and irrigation, agricultural “double-strength” infrastructure, and comprehensive land improvement. Aiming at the weak links in the construction of agricultural and rural infrastructure, plan and implement a batch of projects to make up for the shortcomings. Improve the major project service promotion mechanism, establish a node-based and list-based scheduling management system, complete an investment of more than 30 billion yuan throughout the year, and start more than 280 new projects. Accelerate the construction of national fishing port economic zones. Implement investment incentive policies for major agricultural and rural projects, formulate a catalog of encouraged projects, and guide and optimize the structure of agricultural and rural investment.

(31) Promote the revitalization of rural organizations. Establish the orientation of focusing on the grassroots, highlight the enhancement of the political and organizational functions of grassroots party organizations, further promote party building to promote rural revitalization, deepen the joint building mechanism of party building and party building to lead the construction of “Common Wealth Workshop”, and carry out the “Red Roots Strong Base Index” Evaluation, “three evaluations and two evaluations” such as “hundreds of counties striving for innovation, thousands of townships promoted, and ten thousand villages excellent” project evaluation, grassroots party building debriefing evaluation, and township (street) party (work) committee secretary and village (community) secretary work exchange meeting, etc. “Competition” to encourage everyone to create excellence and build a strong whole. Implement the “leading geese project” in the new era, strengthen the supervision and management of village (community) cadres, comprehensively carry out “look back” during the general election of village-level organizations, and carry out inspections on the operation of village (community) organizations, party organization secretaries, and members of the “two committees” Political quality check. Systematically do a good job in the training and upgrading of village (community) party organization secretaries. Promote the integration and standardization of village-level party-mass service centers, and strengthen the guarantee of operating funds for village-level organizations based on financial investment. Strengthen the management of the whole chain of “in and out of education, management and love” of party members, and solidly promote the investigation and management of mobile party members. Support the legal registration of social organizations in the fields of public welfare and charity, life services, rural affairs, cultural and sports activities, etc. Standardize village-level organization work affairs, mechanism branding and certification matters, and improve the implementation of the access mechanism for matters falling to the grassroots.

(32) Strengthen the intrinsic safety of rural areas. Deepen the reform of comprehensive management of marine fisheries, deeply implement the project of “leading by thousands of ships, and remediate thousands of ships” at sea, actively and steadily promote sailing nets, ammonia-related refrigeration, elimination and remediation of old fishing boats, and reduction of ships to production, and iteratively upgrade the digital application of “Zhejiang Fishery Safety” . Strengthen the management of recreational sea fishing boats, and explore collaborative management models for maritime affairs, transportation, agriculture and rural areas. Implement special rectification actions for safe production of agricultural machinery, and implement measures to prohibit the use of modified tractors in provinces. Promote the construction of animal and plant epidemic prevention infrastructure, and improve the grassroots animal and plant epidemic prevention team system. Strengthen the quality and safety supervision of agricultural products, strengthen the risk monitoring and control of the entire industrial chain of agricultural products, and strive to create a national demonstration base for the standardization of the entire industrial chain of modern agriculture. Strengthen food safety governance. Strengthen the construction of agricultural and rural disaster prevention and mitigation capabilities, and improve the agricultural and rural meteorological disaster monitoring and early warning system. Accurately grasp the epidemic prevention and control and service work in rural areas.

It’s up to The Communist Party of China to do a good job in rural affairs. Party committees and governments at all levels must learn and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work, fully implement the five-level secretary’s list of responsibilities for rural revitalization, and implement the rural revitalization contact point system for provincial, city and county party and government principals to firmly Establish the views of the masses, resolutely oppose all kinds of formalism and bureaucracy in the promotion of rural revitalization, establish a normalized interview mechanism, grasp the timeliness of work, and promote the grassroots to do good things well and do practical things. It is necessary to fully implement the responsibility system for rural revitalization, give full play to the role of the leading groups for rural work of party committees at all levels, effectively strengthen the strength of party committees at all levels, and carry out special training on “three rural areas” on a regular basis, actively promote the modernization reform of agricultural and rural statistics, and carry out overall planning and implementation Rural revitalization strategy performance assessment, government supervision and incentives, will focus on party building to promote rural revitalization as an important content of city, county and township party committee secretaries’ grasping grassroots party building debriefing, evaluation and assessment, and high-quality promotion of rural revitalization demonstrations will be the first. Strengthen the modernization capacity building of “three rural” cadres, and comprehensively implement political training, business training, work style training and modernization ability evaluation.