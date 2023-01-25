Home News Implicated in alleged corruption by ‘Casa en el Aire’ will continue at large
News

Implicated in alleged corruption by ‘Casa en el Aire’ will continue at large

by admin
Implicated in alleged corruption by ‘Casa en el Aire’ will continue at large

Former officials investigated for alleged acts of corruption on the job ‘House in the Air’ of Valledupar will continue to face the criminal proceedings released.

This was decided by the Seventh Criminal Court of the Circuit with the function of Hearing, by confirming the decision of the first instance judge who refrained from imposing a insurance measure against the defendants.

The beneficiaries are the former mayor of Valledupar Augusto Daniel Ramirez Uhía; the former Secretary General Jose Juan Lettuce Zambrano; the comptroller Carlos Andres Losada Contreras; the contractor Jorge Mario Pena Mattosas well as the ex-secretaries of Work Juan Pablo Moron y Jorge Master Jaraba.

The decision was well received by the lawyer Hugo Mendoza, representative of the former mayor, who from the beginning of the lawsuit claimed that the legal requirements for the imposition of the measure.

According to the investigation, the defendants generated a patrimonial detriment in the first phase of the work agreed by contract No. 1613 of 2018 for a value of $6.398.499.933.

This is because when construction began they would have reduced the projections of the material to be used and costs increased initially established in the project.

See also  In order to build a socialist modernized new Hunan in an all-round way, start a good start and take good steps to perform their duties. Provincial leaders participate in group deliberations of various delegations_Current Politics.News_Hunan Channel_Red Network

You may also like

They arrest John Poulos, Valentina Trespalacios’ partner

Entrusted by Yin Yin, to illuminate the way...

Pay to use Twitter? See what Twitter Blue...

Lanterns and festoons welcome the new year in...

Center of Pereira, “paradise” of high-impact crimes

Attention! They set fire to a garbage container...

They ask again for the resignation of Irene...

They forecast higher inflation in January due to...

During the continuous low temperature warning, Beijing’s CDC...

Jurado: 72 cases of malaria in indigenous communities

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy