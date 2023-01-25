Former officials investigated for alleged acts of corruption on the job ‘House in the Air’ of Valledupar will continue to face the criminal proceedings released.

This was decided by the Seventh Criminal Court of the Circuit with the function of Hearing, by confirming the decision of the first instance judge who refrained from imposing a insurance measure against the defendants.

The beneficiaries are the former mayor of Valledupar Augusto Daniel Ramirez Uhía; the former Secretary General Jose Juan Lettuce Zambrano; the comptroller Carlos Andres Losada Contreras; the contractor Jorge Mario Pena Mattosas well as the ex-secretaries of Work Juan Pablo Moron y Jorge Master Jaraba.

The decision was well received by the lawyer Hugo Mendoza, representative of the former mayor, who from the beginning of the lawsuit claimed that the legal requirements for the imposition of the measure.

According to the investigation, the defendants generated a patrimonial detriment in the first phase of the work agreed by contract No. 1613 of 2018 for a value of $6.398.499.933.

This is because when construction began they would have reduced the projections of the material to be used and costs increased initially established in the project.