Important statements from Erdogan from Izmir – Political News

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Gundogdu Squareheld in İzmir He addresses the people at his rally.

Headlines from President Erdogan’s statements are as follows;

Headlines from President Erdogan’s statements are as follows; Dear Izmirians, I greet you with my most heartfelt feelings and longing. For the last few days, I couldn’t attend my programs because of the doctor’s advice. AnkaraThere were programs that we attended with a live link from . But today we are in Izmir. There is a great crowd because the youth know how to walk with whom.

“WE WERE TODAY WITH 360 THOUSAND PEOPLE IN ISTANBUL”

İstanbulWe returned to our programs by meeting with our nation at TEKNOFEST in . We were together with 360 thousand people in Istanbul today. There was a magnificent turnout, there was excitement. The youth know very well where, how and with whom to walk.

“WE DID NOT MEET WITH PARLIAMENTAL EXTENSIONS OF TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS”

We have not been afraid of the attacks of terrorist organizations for 21 years, we have not gone to the parliamentary extensions of the organizations and held meetings. My brothers, what did Mr. Mr. Kemal discuss with Kandil’s representatives in the parliament behind closed doors? Please explain this. Does such a person suit Izmir?

Mr. Mr. Kemal gave a Vice Presidency to everyone he found. Is this a state run? Our nation will give a message to each of them at the ballot box after 15 days.

This election should be the choice to say goodbye to Mr. Kemal. No stopping for the remaining two weeks, keep going. I believe you when I see the attendance today. Izmir has made its decision and will do what is necessary. He says Izmir deserves better, it’s true. Well, you have the metropolitan municipality of Izmir. What happens to Izmir with every rain? Is there such an ingratitude when it is obvious what the AK Party has brought to Izmir?

We are in Izmir. #İzmirİçinDogrusuAkParti https://t.co/tBEsnoao21 — Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan) April 29, 2023

Click for Other Political News