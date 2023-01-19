Metro Cali continues to manage an agreement with the Metropolitan Police of Cali, in relation to enhancing the security of the Massive Integrated of the West.

Additionally, actions are being carried out with a view to service and civic culture, to foster a sense of belonging to the mass.

Since, having more strength within the infrastructure of the system and the buses, in addition to improving security, will mitigate cases of vandalism and ticket evasion.

“A letter of intent was generated between the two entities and Metro Cali advanced the budget process for approval of future validity. However, it was not signed and is currently being defined and the previous studies are being reviewed by the Police. We hope that the agreement that citizens demand so much and that the mass requires will be signed soon,” said the president of the MIO managing entity, Óscar Javier Ortiz Cuéllar.

The official confirmed that in 2022, in conjunction with the Secretary of Security and District Justice and the Police, the definition of the needs for standing forces to strengthen security in the system was carried out.

“We have also managed to change the infrastructure of the MIO stations and terminals, through 21 murals. We have articulated with different agencies of the District and the Department, to carry out interventions within the system and raise awareness among citizens about the importance of civic culture”, added Ortiz Cuéllar.

Likewise, the President of Metro Cali indicated that efforts have been made to have a team committed to improving mobility and safety conditions for users.

“We are talking about the service advisers, the MIO ambassadors, the citizen participation group, the coexistence managers, the members of the Police and the National Army, with whom we have worked to sensitize the user about the importance of paying the ticket, proper use of the infrastructure and its care. During these interventions, the Police have made subpoenas to those who evade the payment of the fee, ”he added.

Adding that meetings are being held with companies, schools, universities and institutions that are located around the stations and terminals.

Lastly, actions have been taken to improve the travel experience for users. To this end, for two years the mobility and security committee has been in place, where the service and collection concessionaires of the MIO, Metro Cali, the Police, the Army, the Prosecutor’s Office and other District dependencies have a permanent seat.

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

