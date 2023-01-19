Home Health Attention, this is what happens to those who eat three oranges a day
In winter, we often find various types of oranges in supermarkets, but many wonder if they are good for them and how many they could eat a day. As we have said, we can find different varieties, such as red or yellow flesh. Oranges with thinner skins, for example, are used for juice, as they are juicier. In addition to those grown, we can find it in the form of jam, candied or even dried. So let’s see if eating three oranges a day is good for our body or not.

Oranges are citrus fruits that contain many nutrients, they are in fact rich in vitamins C, A, B and PP. They also contain carotenoids and flavonoids, which are very important for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease but also of some cancers. They are rich in water and have very few calories, about 34 per 100 grams of citrus fruits.

It is very beneficial for the heart, skin and immune system. Furthermore, it also counteracts cellular aging. Oranges promote the absorption of iron, especially in case of anemia and help prevent kidney stones. They also have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Orange is a fruit that is very good for our body, in fact it helps the heart, the skin and the immune system. Counteracts aging and chronic diseases. They strongly reduce the cardiovascular risk. They promote the absorption of iron from vegetables. They help prevent kidney stones. Oranges are also considered antioxidants and anti-inflammatory. They are also rich in minerals and vitamins. It is precisely the vitamins that make this fruit very healthy.

We can therefore say that three oranges a day are very good for health, but we must not exceed the quantities, since they also contain many sugars. In fact, sugars can cause lipids to accumulate and therefore in excessive quantities, they can make you fat.

