圖 / Google Staida

Depend on Google Release ofcloud gamingplatform Stadia It will be officially closed today (January 18), and players of the platform have also poured into the last game released by Google for this platform at this time, intending to leave themselves on the game’s leaderboard before the platform is closed name.

Google launched a new work called “Worm Game” on January 13, 5 days before the platform was closed, and this became the last game on the Stadia platform.Basically, it’s justmultiplayer gameIn the version of “Snake”, the player must operate a snake-like creature to collect food on the screen, and then grow longer and longer. Before Stadia was officially launched, developers actually used “Worm Game” as a platform for testing, which also made this game the only Stadia first-party game that was actually launched.

Although the developer half-jokingly stated that “Worm Game” is unlikely to win the best game of the year, some fans also hilariously denied such a statement, calling it the best game of the year in 2023, asking the developer this How can this “Snake” game be so fun. Even if most of these comments are just jokes, it still shows that the Stadia platform is still loved by some fans until the last minute.

According to reports from foreign media websites, some players began a fierce competition in the score leaderboard of “Worm Game”, trying to sit on the champion of the platform’s final game before Stadia officially closed.

As of 3 days before the settlement, the highest score on the game leaderboard was 113,500 points. However, because the player’s own score must be squeezed into the top of the leaderboard before he has the opportunity to see the current highest score, this also makes It is difficult for other players to know the current champion and the highest score. However, quite a few highly skilled players did have the opportunity to record their top player scores before Stadia shut down.

The Stadia platform will be officially shut down on January 18th, Pacific time, and all games on the platform, including “Worm Game”, will be unavailable.

Reference: gamesradar